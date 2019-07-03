NEWS
4 Drug Traffickers Sentenced To Death
Four Vietnamese were on Wednesday sentenced to death for trafficking over 3.4 kilogrammes of heroin.
Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday that two other persons also got jail terms of 18 years and 20 years for the same offence.
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court passed the sentences on the six persons – three men and three women – who were members of a ring which transported heroin from northern Nam Dinh to the city.
The ring leader, a 42-year-old man, received death sentence for the charge of drug trafficking, and a jail term of two years for illegally possessing a military weapon.
According to Vietnamese law, those convicted of smuggling over 600 grammes of heroin or more than 2.5 kilogrammes of methamphetamine are punishable by death.
Making or trading 100 grammes of heroin or 300 grammes of other illegal drugs also faces death penalty.
MOST READ
4 Drug Traffickers Sentenced To Death
Four Vietnamese were on Wednesday sentenced to death for trafficking over 3.4 kilogrammes of heroin. Vietnam News Agency reported on...
Army Begins Medical Outreach To Mark 2019 Celebration
The Nigerian Army (NA) on Wednesday commenced a massive medical outreach across the nation the Nigerian Army day celebration 2019....
How Nigerians Were Killed In Libya Detention Camp Attack – IOM
The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has confirmed that some Nigerians were among the 40 people killed in Tuesday night’s...
Kaduna: FRSC, KADIRS Commence Awareness Campaign Against Unregistered Tricycles, Motorcycles
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) have begun massive awareness campaign against August...
NASS Leadership: ‘Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Good Omen For Legislative Arm’
An aspirant to the position of Senate President of the National Association of University Students (NAUS), Comrade Samaila Sammani has...
Jema’a Council Boss Seeks Support of Civil Society on OGP
The Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Council Hon Danjuma Peter Averik has solicited the support of civil society organisations in...
Poly Student Jailed For Internet Fraud
The Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday convicted and sentenced one Quadri Sulaimon Ayobami to three...
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS17 hours ago
The List
- NEWS9 hours ago
JUST-IN: el-Rufai Appoints His Spokesperson, Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
- NEWS17 hours ago
Osun: We Are Confident Of Victory At S’Court–PDP
- NEWS14 hours ago
FG Inaugurates FERMA Governing Board
- ISSUES17 hours ago
Disquiet Over APC’s Endorsement Of Doguwa As House Leader
- NEWS7 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Magajin Garin Daura Regains Freedom After 60 Days In Kidnappers’ Den
- NEWS8 hours ago
El-Rufai Nominates Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners