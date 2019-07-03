Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

4 Drug Traffickers Sentenced To Death

Published

1 min ago

on

Four Vietnamese were on Wednesday sentenced to death for trafficking over 3.4 kilogrammes of heroin.

Vietnam News Agency reported on Wednesday that two other persons also got jail terms of 18 years and 20 years for the same offence.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court passed the sentences on the six persons – three men and three women – who were members of a ring which transported heroin from northern Nam Dinh to the city.

The ring leader, a 42-year-old man, received death sentence for the charge of drug trafficking, and a jail term of two years for illegally possessing a military weapon.

According to Vietnamese law, those convicted of smuggling over 600 grammes of heroin or more than 2.5 kilogrammes of methamphetamine are punishable by death.

Making or trading 100 grammes of heroin or 300 grammes of other illegal drugs also faces death penalty.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

4 Drug Traffickers Sentenced To Death

Four Vietnamese were on Wednesday sentenced to death for trafficking over 3.4 kilogrammes of heroin. Vietnam News Agency reported on...
NEWS7 mins ago

Army Begins Medical Outreach To Mark 2019 Celebration

The Nigerian Army (NA) on Wednesday commenced a massive medical outreach across the nation the Nigerian Army day celebration 2019....
NEWS15 mins ago

How Nigerians Were Killed In Libya Detention Camp Attack – IOM

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has confirmed that some Nigerians were among the 40 people killed in Tuesday night’s...
NEWS22 mins ago

Kaduna: FRSC, KADIRS Commence Awareness Campaign Against Unregistered Tricycles, Motorcycles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) have begun massive awareness campaign against August...
POLITICS27 mins ago

NASS Leadership: ‘Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Good Omen For Legislative Arm’

An aspirant to the position of Senate President of the National Association of University Students (NAUS), Comrade Samaila Sammani has...
No To Corruption No To Corruption
NEWS31 mins ago

Jema’a Council Boss Seeks Support of Civil Society on OGP

The Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Council Hon Danjuma Peter Averik has solicited the support of civil society organisations in...
NEWS31 mins ago

Poly Student Jailed For Internet Fraud

The Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday convicted and sentenced one Quadri Sulaimon Ayobami to three...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: