Abiodun Declares War On Illegal Miners In Ogun

Ogun state governor, Dakota Abiodun has declared war on activities of illegal miners operating within the axis of the state’s First Industrial Park located at Osile – Sofolu village, along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Obafemi/Owode Local Government area of the state.

In an e-statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital and signed by Abiodun ‘s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Kunle Somorin, the governor said henceforth, anyone caught in the mining activities in the area without the state government’s approval would be prosecuted, while vehicles used for illegal mining activities will also be impounded.

Somorin, whi quoted Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi in the state said the Ogun state government viewed activities of the illegal miners at the industrial park as negating the original intention which government had in mind when building the park, which he said included promoting the economic development of the state.

“The park which was acquired and allotted in 2011 at the twilight of the Otunba Gbenga Daniel administration to accommodate the cluster of industries in the fast growing industrial estate.

“Now activities of illegal miners foretell grave peril to the inhabitants of the immediate environment as a direct consequence of their activities.”

The Statement notes that shortly before the commencement of the 2019 General Elections, and during a recent routine inspection, it was discovered that massive mining had resumed at the Industrial Park.

“Following this discovery, a stop work order has been issued and sign post erected warning that illegal mining was prohibited in that axis.

“We have given them enough notice. Now enforcement takes immediate effect. We are deploying armed security policemen at the Government acquired property closed-up enforcement surveillance”.

“There is no debate – anyone no matter how lowly or highly placed who contravenes this embargo on all forms of mining will be guilty of not only trespass on Government land but for environmental offences”.

“The Government would not fold its arms and allow the menace to continue because illegal mining in the area has made the Park suitable for the purpose it was earmarked for when government procures sand, laterite from other areas to fill up the ground at a great cost,” the Statement surmised.