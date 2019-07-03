SPORTS
AFCON: Mikel To Miss Rest Of Eagles’ Campaign
Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel could miss the remainder of the country’s campaign at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
Mikel strained his knee in the Super Eagles’ 2-0 loss to Madagascar and was replaced by Alex Iwobi in the 59th minute.
After several checks by the medical staff, Nigeria sources confirmed to Goal he will be out of their Round of 16 clash, and fear the 32-year-old could miss the rest of the championship.
The team’s technical adviser, Gernot Rohr confirmed this yesterday ahead of Saturday’s Round of 16 clash against perennial rivals, Cameroon. This means the three-time African champions are now left with just Iwobi to fill the creative role in Nigeria’s midfield.
Mikel copped the injury in the team’s 2-0 lose against Madagascar on Sunday, a situation which led to him been replaced in the second half.
Recall that the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough star recently signed a two-year deal with Trabzonspor and is expected to join other Super Eagles players such as Ogenyi Onazi, Anthony Nwaekeme and Henry Onyekuru if Everton loan him back to Galatasaray.
This setback will come as a blow to the former Chelsea man, who earlier revealed Egypt 2019 could be his last AFCON.
MOST READ
2019 Elections Reflected Will Of Nigerians – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has revisited the conduct of the 2019 general elections and declared that without any contradiction, the results...
Magajin Garin Daura Regains Freedom After 60 Days In Kidnappers’ Den
Security operatives in Kano yesterday morning rescued Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, who was kidnapped two months ago...
Foreign Investment Into Nigeria Rises To $8.5bn
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says that total foreign investment flow to the country rose by 34.6 per cent...
Senate Mandates FAAN To Install CCTV At Airports
Following the arrests of Nigerians abroad over illicit drugs, especially the recent arrest by Saudi Arabia authority, the upper chamber...
UK, Norway, Pledge Support For Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector
The United Kingdom (UK) and the Norwegian governments yesterday pledged to support efforts that would drive growth and development in...
Maritime Workers To Shut Down Ports
Barring any last minute change, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) is set to shut down seaports nationwide over...
Navy Debunks Alleged Hijack Of MT APECUS By Pirates
The Nigerian Navy has denied the alleged hijack of a Palau flagged tanker, MT APECUS, off the coast of Bonny,...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS15 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- NEWS24 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Controversy Over Ruga Settlements Unnecessary – Northern govs
- POLITICS24 hours ago
House Leader: Why We Settled For Doguwa – APC
- AGRICULTURE17 hours ago
Abandoned Zamfara Fertilizer Company Resumes Production
- NEWS23 hours ago
Every Resident Is An Indigene Of Kano – Emir Sanusi