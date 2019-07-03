Connect with us
AFCON: Mikel To Miss Rest Of Eagles’ Campaign

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel could miss the remainder of the country’s campaign at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Mikel strained his knee in the Super Eagles’ 2-0 loss to Madagascar and was replaced by Alex Iwobi in the 59th minute.

After several checks by the medical staff, Nigeria sources confirmed to Goal he will be out of their Round of 16 clash, and fear the 32-year-old could miss the rest of the championship.

The team’s technical adviser, Gernot Rohr confirmed this yesterday ahead of Saturday’s Round of 16 clash against perennial rivals, Cameroon. This means the three-time African champions are now left with just Iwobi to fill the creative role in Nigeria’s midfield.

Mikel copped the injury in the team’s 2-0 lose against Madagascar on Sunday, a situation which led to him been replaced in the second half.

Recall that the former Chelsea and Middlesbrough star recently signed a two-year deal with Trabzonspor and is expected to join other Super Eagles players such as Ogenyi Onazi, Anthony Nwaekeme and Henry Onyekuru if Everton loan him back to Galatasaray.

This setback will come as a blow to the former Chelsea man, who earlier revealed Egypt 2019 could be his last AFCON.

