Aiteo Earmarks $5bn To Increase Crude Production, Targets 250,000b/d

The Nigerian energy giant, Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, yesterday announced plans to inject over $5 billion investments in its operations to boost its production to 250,000 barrels per day.

Speaking at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition in Abuja, chief executive officer, Aiteo, Victor Okoronkwo, said the development would also spur increase of the country’s gas supply to 300 million scuf per day.

He stated that massive investment was needed to growing the petroleum industry, adding that his company was at the fore of supporting the sector’s development.

He said, “Aiteo was one of the biggest single investment decision maker when we have invested over $2 billion in acquiring the Oil Mining Lease, OML, 29 asset. At the moment, we do have our development plan which has been submitted to our joint venture partners, JV, and because the government is exiting the cash call situation, we are negotiating an alternative finance package to be able to fund about $5billion of investment. The investment would move production to 250,000 barrels per day.

“However, this will increase our gas supply to about 300 million standard cubic feet, SCF, of gas per day, which will be enough to power more than 1.2 gigawatts of electricity in Nigeria. On finances, it is going to be a cocktail of financing options depending on how we land with the alternative financing mechanism we are working with our joint venture partners NNPC.”

Also speaking on challenges confronting the industry success story, he beckoned on the federal government to step up 8ts efforts in stemming the menace of crude theft and vandalism rocking the industry.