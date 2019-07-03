Army Begins Medical Outreach To Mark 2019 Celebration

The Nigerian Army (NA) on Wednesday commenced a massive medical outreach across the nation the Nigerian Army day celebration 2019.

In Lagos, the NA offered medical services to four communities of Sura in Isale Eko, Ajegunle in Ajeromi Ifelodun, Trade Fair in Ojo area and Ajegunle at Ikorodu Road.

Our correspondent gathered that over 1, 000 children, youths and the elderly benefited from the exercise which included free eye test, dental care, laboratory services, the distribution of mosquito nets and drugs.

Speaking during the outreach, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. – Gen. Tukur Buratai said the outreach was a way of improving civil-military relations.

The COAS who was represented by the Corps Commander Artillery, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Usman Yakubu, said aside from securing the nation, the NA is also interested in the wellbeing of all Nigerians.

He said, “The outreach is meant to extend our medical services to communities. The medical services offered is been replicated in all local governments where there are military barracks. We are part of the communities and whatever we do is for the people. We also look forward to closer partnership and corporation with the communities.

“. Usually in most Army Barrack, we have medical facilities whose services are open to the local communities. Those communities close to the barracks enjoy free medical services, however we know that there are some communities very far from the barracks, so on a day like this, the NADCEL, we extend some of this medical services to the communities.

“We cannot cover all the communities, so we had to select the communities that need the services the most. We select the community that is remote that can’t access the government health facility or that of the NA to render such services to them.”

While admonishing residents of Ajegunle community at Ikorodu Road, the COAS representative called on the community to maintain a good hygiene.

He said, “We do carry out this medical services periodically, from time to time depending on the availability of resources. This area is a messy area prone to malarial and the people need to do some clearing.

“To prevent the outbreak of malarial, we are giving free treated mosquitoes nets to the pregnant women, nursing mothers and children. They need awareness to keep their environment clean. ”

Also speaking, the Acting Corps Commander, Army Medicals, Col. Samuel Adama said people can access any of the medical facilities owned by the NA for their medical needs.

Adama said, “We are giving free treatments, free consultation, free dental care, free eye services, free treated mosquito net, tooth paste, tooth brushes. Free counselling, health talks, HIV and malarial tests. We do outreaches like this from time to time.

“The COAS is very particular about civil-military corporation and by this outreach for instance we improve civil-military corporation. If the residents have any health concern, they can approach us at the closest military health facility and we will attend to them.”

In his address, the Baale of the Ajegunle Community, Ikorodu Road, Chief Moyosola applauded the Nigerian Army for the gesture.