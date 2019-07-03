Connect with us
NEWS

Atiku Advises Sen. Abbo To Apologise Over Alleged Assault

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has advised Sen. Elisha Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, to publicly apologise for his alleged assault on a lady captured in a Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) footage.

Abubakar in a tweet, @atiku, on Wednesday urged the lawmaker elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to voluntarily go to the police and show good example expected of a young leader.

Abubakar said he had seen the alleged assault video involving Abbo, describing it as sad and inexcusable.

“I know the Senator quite well. But the law is clear and leaders must lead by example.

“I advise him to publicly apologise, voluntarily go to the police and show a good example expected of a young leader.

“I also call on our party, the PDP to take necessary disciplinary action and the Nigeria Police Force to ensure the law takes its full course,’’ he said.

Abbo was seen in an alleged CCTV footage assaulting a lady in a shop.

