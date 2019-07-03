Atiku Condemns Sen. Abbo’s Alleged Assault

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Abubakar Atiku, has condemned the actions of Sen. Elisha Abbo, who was caught on camera assaulting a woman in Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abbo, representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, was captured in surveillance footage, slapping a woman many times with assistance from a police officer.

Atiku, in a tweet on Monday, through his official account @atiku advised Abbo to publicly apologise.

He also called on the opposition PDP to take necessary action, adding that he had seen the alleged assault video, involving the senator.

“The video is sad, inexcusable. I know the Senator quite well.

“But the law is clear and leaders must lead by example. I advise him to publicly apologise, voluntarily go to the police and show good example expected of a young leader.

“I also call on our party, the @OfficialPDPNig to take necessary disciplinary action and the @PoliceNG to ensure the law takes its full course,” he said.

NAN reports that Abbo has faced intense criticism following the release of the video.

He has, however, defended his actions stating that the events took place in March and not May, as shown in the video.

The lawmaker also said that he would release a full statement in due time.

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have continued to condemn his actions with some requesting for his recall.