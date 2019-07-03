Borno Begins Distribution Of Farm Inputs, N500m To Farmers

The Borno State government has launched the distribution of farm inputs and N500 million to the internally displaced persons ( IDPs ), returnees and other farmers ahead of the 2019 rainy season farming.

Flagging off the distribution to over 10, 000 IDPs’ farmers in Muna- Garage IDPs’ camp yesterday in Maiduguri, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, said the occasion marks the beginning of distribution of farm inputs to farmers in Borno State, especially the IDPs and other farmers who find it difficult to provide the seeds for themselves.

Zulum said:”We are here at the Muna-Garage IDPs camp to provide inputs as well as cash of N5000 to 10,000 beneficiaries. This administration plans to distribute inputs and cash of N5000 to 100,000 farmers in Borno State.

“This figure has to be met before the end of December this years. Government has formulated favourable agricultural policy to ensure food security and invested very heavily on agriculture to transform and revamp economic growth and create more jobs for the teeming youths through adequate provision of rainy and dry season inputs.

“Government has also provided farmers with easy access to tractors , fertiliser and important services to pave the way for all. At this juncture, I urge all the beneficiaries to make good use of the seeds and other inputs provided for cultivation and avoid selling or using them as food. They should also report cases of officials who may take advantage of seeds or other inputs provided for selfish purposes, as this government shall not condone the use of any government machinery for self-enrichment.”

The governor directed the Borno State Ministry of Agriculture, the State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA) , the Ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (RRR) and Ministry of Poverty Alleviation to begin profiling of other beneficiaries in other areas with immediate effect.

Professor Zulum also visited Zabramari , a farming community in Jere local government area of Borno State known for rice farming and assured them of providing adequate security as well as rehabilitation of their roads for access to the capital city, Maiduguri.

He also inspected the primary and junior secondary school in the community and assured them of provision of basic needs of the school such as teachers and learning materials in addition to provision of farm inputs to boost food production.

Zabramari had in the past-faced series of attacks from the Boko Haram terrorists including burning of large hectares of their rice farm and killing of farmers.