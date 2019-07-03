Court Refuses To Stop Trial Of NBA Chairman

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday dismissed an application moved by the Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel seeking the indefinite adjournment of the on- going trial of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Paul Usoro (SAN).

Governor Emmanuel had urged the trial judge, Justice Rilwan Aikawa to stay further proceedings in the matter pending the outcome of his appeal against the court’s ruling dismissing his application challenging its jurisdiction to hear the money laundering charge filed against Usoro.

The Governor had through his lawyer, Dr. Charles Mekwunye, argued that it was illegal for the EFCC to put his name on the charge sheet, as he still enjoys immunity as enshrined in Section 308 of the Constitution.

Mekwunye had also submitted that even the governor’s aides could not be charged before the court because the funds in issue do not belong to the federal government.

The EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, while opposing the motion said the court’s power to hear and determine money laundering related offences against all persons is not in doubt.

He also insisted that Governor Emmanuel is not a party in the case.

In his ruling, Justice Aikawa held that “it is not in doubt that the applicant at the moment belongs to the class of Nigerians who enjoy constitutional immunity from civil and criminal proceedings by virtue of his office as long as he holds that office.

“But the question is whether it will be valid to say that the applicant is facing a charge before this court.

“As far as I know, necessary parties are grouped into complainant and the named defendants who is Paul Usoro in this case.

“Usoro is the one the court will turn to and pronounce verdict on, so the inclusion of the applicant does not make him a defendant before this court.

“The mere mention of the applicant in the counts does not qualify him as a defendant so he is not part of this trial.

But at the resumed hearing of the matter on Wednesday, Governor Emmanuel told the court that he had filed a notice of appeal against the ruling of the court before the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division.

The Governor through one of his lawyers, Ogbonnaya Nwankwo also told Justice Aikawa that he had equally filed a motion for a stay of execution of the ruling.

He, therefore, urged the court to stay further proceedings by adjourning the case till the appeal is determined.

But the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo maintained that the arguments made by Mekwunye were no longer live issues as they have been overtaken by the advent of ACJA.

He said, “Section 306 of ACJA frowns at any application for stay of proceedings in criminal matters. We urge the court to refuse the application for stay of proceedings as it is no longer permissible under the law.”

In a short ruling, Justice Aikawa declined to stay further proceedings in the matter saying it is in conflict with the law.

He said, “The application is in conflict with the law. Trial is being conducted under the ACJA which requires day-to-day proceedings.

“Learned counsel can proceed to the Appellate Court for the hearing of the application for stay and I will be bound by whatever is the outcome,” the judge ruled.

Also during yesterday’s proceedings, the EFCC called its First Prosecution Witness, Mrs. Udom idongesit, a Relationship Manager with Zenith Bank Plc., Aka Rd, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

idongesit told the court that, she joined the bank in 2010 and her responsibilities include signing on new customers and managing credit portfolios.

The witness also informed the court that in March 2016, she was on a marketing call in Government House, Uyo where she was privy to a conversation between his Excellency and the Accountant-General on a payment meant for the defendant, Paul Usoro.

She said, “This payment I was made to understand should have gone to Access Bank, I took that as an information for myself as the business I do thrives on information.

“I got back to my office and checked through the system to confirm if the defendant had an account with Zenith Bank. I found no such account existing. I informed my Zonal Supervisor and my Head of Operations and mentioned that I would like to convert the prospect to a customer.

“On March 10, 2016, Aka road branch of Zenith Bank was given withdrawal instruments of N700 million on the imprest account of the state.

“Though all debits were taken on, I needed to get the contacts of the defendant before I could open an acct for him, so on 10th of March, only available cash of N400 million was paid to the representative of the state govt. Because the bank did not have enough cash, the head of operations sought to swoop cash with Access Bank. That swoop failed as they did not have enough cash.

“On the 14th of March, I got the contact of the defendant from his Excellency and put a call through to him that I had payment for him and needed to open an account for him. He instructed me to work with 2 of his colleagues. When I confirmed the exact name and register for the firm, I sought approval of my Zonal Head to open the account and make a deposit of N300m while waiting for documentation.

“I filled the deposit slip and depositors name as Paul Usoro & co. As is the standard of the bank, we sent a relationship letter with account details to the defendant from there a business relationship commenced.

“Wills Obong was one of the colleagues I was to work with. We communicated via the initial mail sent to myself and my Zonal Head by the defendant he copied his two colleagues instructing them to work with us,” the witness said

The judge adjourned to October 21 for continuation of trial

The EFCC had Arraigned Usoro before the court on a ten-court charge of laundering the sum of N1.4bn belonging to the Akwa Ibom State government.

The EFCC claimed that Usoro converted and laundered the money in connivance with the governor of his state, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

The anti-graft agency also alleged in the charge that the NBA President in connivance with the others mentioned in the charge conspired among themselves to commit the offence sometime in 2015 “within the jurisdiction of this honourable court”.

The EFCC maintained that the N1.4bn allegedly converted and laundered by the defendants belonged to the Akwa Ibom State Government.

The commission insisted that offence is contrary to Section 18 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.