CSOs Laud PIRPP Boss Over Anti-Corruption War

The coalition of Nigeria Civil Society for Peace, Unity and Development has praised the landmark achievements of the Chairman of the Panel on Presidential Initiative on the Recovery of Public Properties (PIRPP) Chief Obono Obla under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The coalition which is the amalgamation of 377 non-governmental organisations with branches in all the 36 state of Nigeria and Abuja, gave their positive commendation on the Chairman of the panel when they paid an-unscheduled courtesy call on him in his office.

Speaking during the courtesy call, the National President of the Group, Alhaji Comrade Dauda Balale Sokoto, called on the Chairman of the Panel to immediately swing into actions to bring to book all those that their names were released recently by the panel to have illegally amassed public wealth.

He specifically directed the Chairman to ensure the immediate prosecution of all those named in the list released by the panel, including Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

He therefore urged the chairman not to leave any stone unturned until all those on the list are brought to book in accordance with the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

While responding, Obono Obla praised the groups for what he called doggedness, integrity and fearlessness to ensure that Nigeria is free of corruption.

He urged them to join hands with him and other anti-corruption agencies to put total end to menace in Nigeria.