SPORTS
David Mark Slams Eagles Over Poor Performance
Former Senate President, David Mark has slammed the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their poor performances at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.
The three time African champions finished their Group B campaign in second position behind newcomer Madagascar who defeated the Gernot Rohr-led side 0-2 on Sunday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the just concluded President Buhari Golf Tournament held at the IBB Golf Course in Abuja, Mark said the national senior men team needs to show class in their style of play.
“I want Super Eagles to win the Nations Cup but I don’t think they have played optimally so far that’s my own feeling. But they can do better because our victories have not been convincing enough.
“We are nearly 200m Nigerians and we can get 11 players that can show ‘don’t play with us’ our games should be beyond three points. When Nigerian players are in the field and the whole world watching must know how classy we are.”
He further charged the technical crew to change their tactics if they want to emerge as the African champions for the fourth time.
“First of all, our coaches must change tactics; our passes are long and inaccurate which drops by 5 percent. We give away the ball so easily.
“Look at the Brazilians when they play. If you play well and you lose, we will understand. But if you don’t play well, people will say go and watch them,” he concluded.
MOST READ
2019 Elections Reflected Will Of Nigerians – PMB
President Muhammadu Buhari has revisited the conduct of the 2019 general elections and declared that without any contradiction, the results...
Magajin Garin Daura Regains Freedom After 60 Days In Kidnappers’ Den
Security operatives in Kano yesterday morning rescued Magajin Garin Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar Uba, who was kidnapped two months ago...
Foreign Investment Into Nigeria Rises To $8.5bn
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says that total foreign investment flow to the country rose by 34.6 per cent...
Senate Mandates FAAN To Install CCTV At Airports
Following the arrests of Nigerians abroad over illicit drugs, especially the recent arrest by Saudi Arabia authority, the upper chamber...
UK, Norway, Pledge Support For Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector
The United Kingdom (UK) and the Norwegian governments yesterday pledged to support efforts that would drive growth and development in...
Maritime Workers To Shut Down Ports
Barring any last minute change, the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) is set to shut down seaports nationwide over...
Navy Debunks Alleged Hijack Of MT APECUS By Pirates
The Nigerian Navy has denied the alleged hijack of a Palau flagged tanker, MT APECUS, off the coast of Bonny,...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Labour Issues Strike Notice Over Minimum Wage
- NEWS15 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- NEWS24 hours ago
50 Die, 70 Injured In Benue Tanker Explosion
- POLITICS14 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- COVER STORIES24 hours ago
Controversy Over Ruga Settlements Unnecessary – Northern govs
- POLITICS24 hours ago
House Leader: Why We Settled For Doguwa – APC
- AGRICULTURE17 hours ago
Abandoned Zamfara Fertilizer Company Resumes Production
- NEWS23 hours ago
Every Resident Is An Indigene Of Kano – Emir Sanusi