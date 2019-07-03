ISSUES
Disquiet Over APC’s Endorsement Of Doguwa As House Leader
Indications emerged last night that crisis is brewing among the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the House of Representatives following the adoption of Ado Doguwa as House Leader by the party.
Some members, who spoke with LEADERSHIP in confidence, said majority of the members were not happy with the choice of the party because Ado lacked the necessary leadership qualities to carry members along.
They warned that if the APC failed to reverse its choice, the adoption of an unpopular candidate such as Ado would create instability in the House.
The members are, instead, making a case for Aminu Suleiman Goro, whom they said enjoyed a lot of goodwill both within the Gbaja and Wase camp.
A lawmaker who spoke to our correspondent said, “Ado Doguwa is not reliable; he betrayed Femi Gbajabiamila at the last minute in 2015 and aligned himself with Yakubu Dogara, thereby being instrumental in the loss of Gbajabiamila.
“He is also regarded as someone who places personal interest above loyalty.
“Other members have regarded him as someone who is arrogant, and often boasting of his ranking status as a ranking member thereby belittling other members.
“He is also known for his flippancy in speech not minding the need to be cautious, diplomatic and measured in speech and action as a leader,” the member said.
There are also indications that certain strong elements within the Wase and Gbaja are are adamant on defying the party’s adoption and voting the candidate of their choice for the sake of House Stability and smooth running.
Instead of zoning the House Leader to just Kano State, the presiding officers want it zoned to the North West in order to remove the House leader from the influence of powerful forces within Kano State.
Meanwhile, earlier at the plenary, yesterday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila shifted the announcement of principal officers to enable wider consultation and proper selection.
This is even as Gbajabiamila announced a ten-man member adhoc committee to review rules of the House of representatives.
The committee is chaired by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo).
Gbajabiamila was billed to make the announcement of the principal officers, same as the Senate President Ahmed Lawan did in the Red Chamber. But the pronouncement was suddenly aborted.
Yesterday in plenary, some lawmakers who expected to be named in the selection list of the House principal officers were utterly curious and disappointed.
LEADERSHIP gathered that the silence by Gbajabiamila on the matter and his inability to publicly brief the members on the situation, was said to be politically motivated.
