Dozens Awarded Death Penalty, Life Imprisonment For 1994 Train Attacks In Bangladesh

A court in Banglades, on Wednesday sentenced nine people to death for the train attack in 1994 targeted at assassinating the then opposition leader and now incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Judge Rostom Ali handed down the verdict in the presence of dozens of the accused persons during an additional Sessions of the court.

Ali also sentenced 25 persons to life imprisonment, and subject to confirmation of the apex court, the judge also jailed 13 people to10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

It would be recalled that on September 23, 1994, Hasina was leading a nationwide campaign by rail when her coach came under attack upon arriving at a station in Pabna district.

The train was attacked with crude bombs and gunshots, but Hasina survived the assault.

Police subsequently filed a case accusing 52 persons on April 4, 1997 for the attack, but all of them secured bail from court.

Thirty of the 52 accused were present before the court when the sentence was passed.

The court has issued arrest warrants against the rest of the accused persons.