NEWS
EdoJobs Expands EdoGIS, Deploys Over 40 Interns To Firms In Edo Central, North
The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has expanded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-backed Edo Graduate Internship and Apprenticeship Scheme (EdoGIS) to Edo Central and North senatorial districts of the state.
The interns are deployed to firms operating in the commercial centers of major towns in the two senatorial districts, with EdoJobs paying their stipends, even as there is an agreement for outstanding interns to be retained after the six months duration of the internship.
Speaking with journalists, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development and Head, EdoJobs, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, said that the scheme is growing in appeal from feedbacks of beneficiaries of the first batch of interns and the firms they were posted to.
She said the expansion of the scheme to Edo Central and North was an effort to ensure that the impact of EdoGIS was felt in other parts of the state, noting that the state government is committed to engaging youths meaningfully.
According to her, “We have rolled-out the EdoGIS scheme to Edo North and Central in a renewed bid to spread the impact of the scheme. With this, the interns and apprentices in these areas are provided the opportunity to work in a decent company where they can pick up skills that make them employable and take them off the streets.
“In the scheme, we are very careful to ensure that the interns are posted to credible firms, where we are certain they would be retained and where they could pick up industry-relevant skills. Over 40 persons benefitted from this leg of the scheme. They were drawn from the neighbouring communities to ensure that it is the indigenes in these areas that get the jobs.”
She added that the governor’s plans to ensure even spread of employment opportunities across the senatorial districts also informed the rollout of the scheme in the two senatorial districts.
MOST READ
EdoJobs Expands EdoGIS, Deploys Over 40 Interns To Firms In Edo Central, North
The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has expanded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-backed Edo Graduate Internship and Apprenticeship Scheme (EdoGIS)...
Sex Toy Shop Attack: Obi Scolds Senator
The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in February 23, Presidential election Mr. Peter Obi expressed grave...
Oyetola Pledges Support For Osun Farmers
Osun State governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the transformation of the agricultural sector. Speaking at...
Sen Abbo Weeps, Begs For Forgiveness Over Assaulting Lady
Senator Ishaku Abbo wept and apologised to the family of the lady he slapped at the asked store. The PDP...
Obaseki Orders Audit Of Flooded Communities, Removal Of Structures On Water Path
Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has directed that all communities impacted by the recent flooding in the state be...
4 Drug Traffickers Sentenced To Death
Four Vietnamese were on Wednesday sentenced to death for trafficking over 3.4 kilogrammes of heroin. Vietnam News Agency reported on...
Army Begins Medical Outreach To Mark 2019 Celebration
The Nigerian Army (NA) on Wednesday commenced a massive medical outreach across the nation the Nigerian Army day celebration 2019....
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS17 hours ago
The List
- NEWS9 hours ago
JUST-IN: el-Rufai Appoints His Spokesperson, Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
- NEWS17 hours ago
Osun: We Are Confident Of Victory At S’Court–PDP
- NEWS14 hours ago
FG Inaugurates FERMA Governing Board
- ISSUES17 hours ago
Disquiet Over APC’s Endorsement Of Doguwa As House Leader
- NEWS7 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Magajin Garin Daura Regains Freedom After 60 Days In Kidnappers’ Den
- NEWS8 hours ago
El-Rufai Nominates Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners