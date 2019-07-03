EdoJobs Expands EdoGIS, Deploys Over 40 Interns To Firms In Edo Central, North

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs), has expanded the Governor Godwin Obaseki-backed Edo Graduate Internship and Apprenticeship Scheme (EdoGIS) to Edo Central and North senatorial districts of the state.

The interns are deployed to firms operating in the commercial centers of major towns in the two senatorial districts, with EdoJobs paying their stipends, even as there is an agreement for outstanding interns to be retained after the six months duration of the internship.

Speaking with journalists, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development and Head, EdoJobs, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, said that the scheme is growing in appeal from feedbacks of beneficiaries of the first batch of interns and the firms they were posted to.

She said the expansion of the scheme to Edo Central and North was an effort to ensure that the impact of EdoGIS was felt in other parts of the state, noting that the state government is committed to engaging youths meaningfully.

According to her, “We have rolled-out the EdoGIS scheme to Edo North and Central in a renewed bid to spread the impact of the scheme. With this, the interns and apprentices in these areas are provided the opportunity to work in a decent company where they can pick up skills that make them employable and take them off the streets.

“In the scheme, we are very careful to ensure that the interns are posted to credible firms, where we are certain they would be retained and where they could pick up industry-relevant skills. Over 40 persons benefitted from this leg of the scheme. They were drawn from the neighbouring communities to ensure that it is the indigenes in these areas that get the jobs.”

She added that the governor’s plans to ensure even spread of employment opportunities across the senatorial districts also informed the rollout of the scheme in the two senatorial districts.