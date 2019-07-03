EFCC Arrests 3 Suspected Internet Fraudsters, Arraigns 5 Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office on Wednesday arrested three suspected internet fraudsters at Ire-Akari area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Commission also arraigned five others before Justices Patricia Ajoku and Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

The three arrested suspects were Saheed Owoseni, Busayo Otubu and Felix Goddey.

While Owoseni claimed to be a farmer, Otubu said he is into rentals service. “For Goddey, the alleged trade is real estate business”, he said.

However, intelligence reports and preliminary investigation on them indicated otherwise.

In a desperate move to deny the Commission’s access to useful data that could help in his possible prosecution, one of the suspects, Owoseni, smashed his iPhone 7 and HP laptop with the hope of destroying the information contained therein.

His intentions however failed as EFCC detectives picked up the piece and subjected them to forensic analysis and the effort is paying off.

This is in addition to several fraudulent documents recovered which will equally be vetted in the course of investigation.

Other items recovered from them included; two cars (Lexus 350 and Toyota Camry) Iphones, other brands of phone, sim cards and internet modems.

In the same vein, the zone dragged five suspected internet fraudsters to court on Wednesday.

The suspects were Moshood Nafiu Olatunji, Atolagbe Damilola Timmy, Olasupo James Anuoluwapo, Kehinde Ridwan Tobi and Adeleke Oluwaseyi.

While Moshood, Atilagbe and Olasupo were arraigned before Justice Ajoku, Kehinde and Adeleke will be standing trial before Justice Abdulmalik.

The two judges are of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division.

The accused persons were arraigned separately on different count charges that border on possession of fraudulent documents, impersonation, obtaining Gift Cards under false pretence and obtaining money under false pretence.

Olatunji and Oluwaseyi were to answer to a four-count charge each; whereas Tobi and Babatunde are facing a three-count charge each. Anuoluwapo was arraigned on a twelve-count charge.

The five accused persons pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

Prosecution counsel on the cases before Justice Ajoku, Murtala Said Usman, informed the court that counsel in the respective cases had commenced a plea bargain arrangement with the Commission, and that the process is almost concluding.

He thereafter prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable them come back soon for the plea bargain.

Sanusi Galadanchi, prosecution counsel before Justice Abdulmalik, prayed the court for trial dates and an order to remand the duo in prison custody.

Justice Ajoku granted the prayer by the prosecutor and adjourned the case to July 5 for hearing of the respective plea bargains, and ordered the defendants to be remanded in prison custody.

Justice Abdulmalik ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody pending when formal bail applications are brought before her.

She thereafter adjourned the case to July 10 for trial.