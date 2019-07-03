FCTA Woos Foreign Investors

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has advised foreign investors to take advantage of the enabling atmosphere in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and invest in its tourism sector.

Speaking when he received the director general, World Tourism Cities Federation (WTCF) Mr. Chen Bo and his delegation in his office yesterday, FCT permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, reiterated the administration’s commitment towards developing the tourism potentials of the FCT.

Ohaa noted that the FCT has a huge tourism potential and remains a good choice for investors in the tourism and hospitality sector, adding that FCTA has the capacity to accommodate as many investors as are willing to come to Abuja to do business.

He stated that the administration would key into programmes by the WTCF towards achieving its tourism objectives, adding that the administration was also willing to open its doors to well-meaning investors with mutually beneficial investment ideas.

Earlier, Mr. Chen Bo explained that the federation was in the business of fast-tracking development in cities and promoting human rights, just as he expressed the desire of the organisation to be of great service to the FCT as one of the fastest growing cities in the world.

Chen Bo disclosed that with a membership of 144 cities, the WTCF is poised to develop the economies of world cities through information sharing to promote tourism, using the federations’ interactive website and social media platforms.