… Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Advance From Group F

Ghana brushed aside Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in their final 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group F match at the Suez Stadium in Egypt, yesterday.

The victory saw the Black Stars advance to the Round of 16 as group winners, while the African Wild Dogs bowed out of the tournament after finishing fourth in the group.

The African Wild Dogs were pressed by the Black Stars in the opening stages of the match, but they looked dangerous on the counter-attack.

Benin and Cameroon have both advanced into the last 16 of the tournament after playing out a 0-0 draw in their final Group F match at the Ismailia Stadium in Egypt on Tuesday evening.

The Indomitable Lions progress as runners-up (with Ghana’s simultaneous 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau giving them top spot), while the Squirrels came home in third but their record of three points and a zero goal difference is enough to guarantee a place as one of the four ‘lucky losers’ in the next round.

Cameroon created the first clear chance as early as the fifth minute, with Collins Fai playing a great cross from the right flank to find Karl-Toko Ekambi, but the striker was unable to get over the ball and put his header off target.

Cameroon skipper Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting very nearly broke the deadlock midway through the first half, opening space for a shot in a central position which was barely turned wide of the post by a finger-tip save from goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbe.

Benin’s first real threat arrived in the 29th minute when a Stephane Sessegnon free kick found its way into a dangerous area, but Steve Mounie and Seidou Baraze appeared to get in each other’s way as the chance was spurned.

Cameroon boss Clarence Seedorf made an attacking change at the start of the second half which saw the withdrawal of defender Fai in favour of forward Clinton N’Jie.

Yet the Indomitable Lions never ‘clicked’ in attack, with Benin working incredibly hard to ensure the defending champions were restricted to little more than hopeful efforts though the second 45 minutes.

The Squirrels’ endeavours were not in vain, as they earned themselves a first-ever spot in the knockout rounds of the Nations Cup.

