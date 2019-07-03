Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Google Sends Gifts To Indonesian Baby Named `Google’

Published

1 min ago

on

United States technology giant Google has sent gifts to a baby boy named Google by their parents in Indonesia, local media reported on Wednesday.

Google was born in November but his birth certificate went viral recently after his mother posted it on social media.

Some online commenters quipped that he would find it hard to search his name on Google.

“They sent several items as a token of appreciation, including a jumper,” the baby’s mother, Ella Karina, was quoted as saying by Tribunnews online newspaper.

Ella said that Google congratulated them and expressed hope that baby Google would help many people in future.

Google’s mother said she was initially opposed to her husband’s idea to name their second child Google, but now she has no regrets.

“We thank `technology giant Google’ for their attention. We are more confident now,” Ella said.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS5 hours ago

Political Parties Reject LG Election Timetable, Guidelines In Niger

             The Niger State Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has rejected the timetable and guidelines...
NEWS5 hours ago

Ikpeazu Takes Power Challenges To Egypt’s AFRI-EXIM Bank

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has taken the need for the completion of the on-going Geometric Power Project in Aba...
Abdullahi Sule Abdullahi Sule
NEWS5 hours ago

Nasarawa Govt Releases Policy Document For Media

The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has developed a policy document for media practitioners, both print and electronic, in...
NEWS5 hours ago

NDDC Restates Commitment To Niger Delta Devt

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has restated its commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region despite distractions....
NEWS5 hours ago

Okowa Restates Commitment To Building Stronger Delta

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi  Okowa, yesterday charged the newly sworn in Special Advisers to bring to bear their knowledge, wisdom...
NEWS5 hours ago

Ayade Seeks Review Of Supreme Court Judgment On 76 Oil Wells

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has sought the review of the Supreme Court decision which transferred  ownership of...
NEWS5 hours ago

UNIJOS Moves Administrative Offices To Permanent Site

The University of Jos has at last moved its administrative offices to the new administrative complex constructed at the permanent...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: