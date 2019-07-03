NEWS
Gov. Sanwo-Olu Laments Menace Of Plastic Pollution
Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday urged industrial organisations to develop alternatives to plastic bottles and other non-degradable...
Putin Signs Law On INF Treaty Suspension
Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday signed a bill into law suspending the country’s participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces...
Army Day: 500 Lagos Island Residents Get Free Medical Care
No fewer than 500 Lagos Island residents on Wednesday benefited from the free medical care organised by the Nigerian Army...
Ihedioha To Refurblish, Reconstruct Dilapidated Schools In Imo
Imo Gov. Emeka Ihedioha says his government is set to refurbish and reconstruct all dilapidated schools in the state as...
FG Expresses Readiness To Sign AfCFTA Agreement
The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to sign the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement in the forth...
PMB Suspends `RUGA’ Programme, Backs NEC’s Livestock Plan
President Muhammadu Buhari has suspended the `Ruga Settlement’ Programme initiated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture in preference for the...
