NEWS
Gov Udom Lauds Security Agencies For Keeping A’Ibom Safe
Governor Udom Emmanuel has applauded security agencies for their collaborative effort in sustaining the peace and making Akwa Ibom State a safe haven for investors.
The Governor gave the commendation while hosting the Commandant, Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade at Government House, yesterday.
While appreciating the Commandant for the visit, Gov Udom urged security agencies not to rest on their oars but to continue policing every part of the State to keep the criminals at bay. He emphasized on the need to intensify intelligence gathering so as to deliver precise strikes on all forms of criminality in the Niger Delta Region and pledged his administration’s commitment to provide necessary support to boost their operations.
He mentioned that the second phase of the ongoing rehabilitation project at Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa would soon commence, assuring that portable water would be provided for the residents.
Furthermore, Governor Udom drew attention of relevant security agencies to the menace of drugs abuse which he said is prevalent among youths and appealed to them to help eradicate abuse of hard drugs as well as fish out hard drug dealers to help stem the tide of crime in the Niger Delta Region in particular and Nigeria as a whole.
Earlier, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade, who said the courtesy visit was to intimate Governor Udom Emmanuel on activities of his Command, thanked him for the logistic support granted Security Agencies to boost their operations in the State and by extension the Niger Delta Region.
He acknowledged the fact that Governor Emmanuel has collaborated with security agencies to make Akwa Ibom one of the safest states in the country, noting with delight the rehabilitation project at the Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa in Abak Local Government Area as well as establishment of the Navy Military School and the Command Science Secondary School in the state.
The Navy boss used the occasion to enumerate feats recorded by his Command since his assumption of duty, saying that the Task Force has arrested over 300 criminals who indulged in oil theft, pipeline vandalism, destroyed illegal refineries in the creeks and impounded seven ocean going vessels used by the criminals.
He once thanked Governor Emmanuel for granting them audience, saying that the gesture is a testimony of his commitment to sustain the existing peace in the state and boost investment.
