NEWS
Ikpeazu Takes Power Challenges To Egypt’s AFRI-EXIM Bank
Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has taken the need for the completion of the on-going Geometric Power Project in Aba to the headquarters of AFRI-EXIM Bank in Egypt.
Ikpeazu also used the opportunity to discuss in detail with the bank the prospects of the proposed Enyimba Economic City and infrastructure development projects in the state.
The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Barrister Onyebuchi Ememanka stated this in a press statement which was obtained by LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, the capital.
The statement said that Ikpeazu told the Managing Director, Intra African Trade Unit of the bank, Dr. Kanayo Awani, that his administration is mindful of the roles it would play in the development of the state.
His words, “We are fully aware of the key roles played by strategic collaborations between countries, federating units of countries on the one hand, and financial institutions such as yours.”
“Our people are eager for development and our administration will explore fully the opportunities available from such collaborations for the development of our state,” he said.
The governor, who used the forum, to reiterate the state’s potentials in Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs), said its doors are open to both domestic and foreign investors for conducive business environment.
In his response, the managing director assured the governor of the readiness of the bank to partner with the administration for the completion of the project and the development of the state.
Aswani maintained that the bank is deeply involved in the financing of the project because it believed in its potential and capacity to turn around the economy of the state.
