Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Inter Sign Stefano Sensi From Sassuolo On Loan

Published

1 min ago

on

Inter have announced the signing of Stefano Sensi from Sassuolo on loan with the option of a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old midfielder made the breakthrough at international level with Italy last November after impressing in Serie A.

He made 68 appearances for Sassuolo across the last three seasons, scoring five goals.

The Italian has been most often deployed as a defensive midfielder during his time in Serie A, but has also gained experience playing further forward in midfield.

Sassuolo’s sporting director Giovanni Carnevali recently revealed Inter were the frontrunners to sign Sensi, who had also attracted rumoured interest from fierce rivals AC Milan.

Carnevali also admitted that the club did not stand in the way of the player’s move to Inter in order to finance their new state of the art facility.

“In all honesty, we sold Sensi to Inter in order to finance the construction of the Mapei Center,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

Antonio Conte’s side have now confirmed an agreement with Sassuolo, paying a reported €5 million fee to take Sensi on loan for the 2019-20 campaign.

The club also have the right to purchase him in a year’s time for around five times that amount, should he cement a place in Conte’s starting 11 this season.

Sensi represented Cesena in Serie B and San Marino Calcio on loan in Serie C prior to making the switch to Sassuolo in 2016.

The 23-year-old has been capped twice by Italy at senior level, making his debut in November 2018 against the USA.

The Nerazzurri have also added Valentino Lazaro and Diego Godin to their squad over recent days as they aim to improve upon last season’s fourth-place finish, which ensured qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

The club have also been strongly linked with moves for attacking pair Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku throughout the transfer window.

Conte will be looking to lift his fourth Scudetto having won three in consecutive seasons with Juventus, but he will face a stern test in toppling his former employers – who have now won Serie A for eight seasons in a row.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS3 mins ago

PMB Re-Appoints Aghaeze As PA On Photography

President Muhammadu Buhari, has re-appointed Mr Sunday Aghaeze, as his Personal Assistant on Photography. The appointment, according to a letter...
BUSINESS4 mins ago

Iran To Increase Purity Of Enriched Uranium – President

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that Iran will increase the percentage of its enriched uranium to higher purity....
CRIME6 mins ago

NAF Jet Neutralises 20 Bandits Near Munhaye, Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralised no fewer than 20 bandits...
NEWS7 mins ago

El-Rufai Nominates Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has forwarded the names of 11 nominees for appointment as commissioners to the Kaduna State House of...
BUSINESS9 mins ago

Oil Prices Rise After U.S. Crude Stockpile Drop

Oil prices rebounded slightly on Wednesday after a steep fall in the previous session as OPEC and its allies’ decision...
NEWS9 mins ago

Gov Udom Lauds Security Agencies For Keeping A’Ibom Safe

Governor Udom Emmanuel has applauded security agencies for their collaborative effort in sustaining the peace and making Akwa Ibom State...
NEWS13 mins ago

Dozens Awarded Death Penalty, Life Imprisonment For 1994 Train Attacks In Bangladesh

A court in Banglades, on Wednesday sentenced nine people to death for the train attack in 1994 targeted at assassinating...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: