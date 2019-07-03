Iran To Increase Purity Of Enriched Uranium – President

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that Iran will increase the percentage of its enriched uranium to higher purity.

Tasnim news agency reported Iran promised to upgrade the Uranium in the coming days if the parties to the Iranian 2015 international nuclear deal fail to observe their commitments.

Rouhani urged the United States and European parties to the nuclear deal to “honor their commitments and the resolutions of the UN Security Council,’’ warning “otherwise, we will carry out our own measures.’’

“From July 7, our uranium enrichment will not be limited to 3.67 percent of purity,’’ he said. “We will increase it to higher level of purity based on our needs.’’

After one year of U.S. exit from the Iranian landmark nuclear deal, Iran withdrew from implementing part of the nuclear deal on May 8 and threatened to take more actions in case Tehran’s interests under the pact cannot be guaranteed.