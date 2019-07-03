Connect with us
Advertise With Us

WORLD

Iranian President Says Iran To Increase Purity Of Enriched Uranium

Published

1 min ago

on

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that Iran will increase the percentage of its enriched uranium to higher purity.

Tasnim news agency reported Iran promised to upgrade the Uranium in the coming days if the parties to the Iranian 2015 international nuclear deal fail to observe their commitments.

Rouhani urged the United States and European parties to the nuclear deal to “honor their commitments and the resolutions of the UN Security Council,’’ warning “otherwise, we will carry out our own measures.’’

“From July 7, our uranium enrichment will not be limited to 3.67 percent of purity,’’ he said. “We will increase it to higher level of purity based on our needs.’’

After one year of U.S. exit from the Iranian landmark nuclear deal, Iran withdrew from implementing part of the nuclear deal on May 8 and threatened to take more actions in case Tehran’s interests under the pact cannot be guaranteed.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

WORLD1 min ago

Iranian President Says Iran To Increase Purity Of Enriched Uranium

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that Iran will increase the percentage of its enriched uranium to higher purity....
NEWS4 mins ago

Abbo’s Case, Bitter Integrity Test For 9th Senate – Kera

Media Consultant and Public Affairs Analyst, Dahiru Hassan Kera has described the outrageous video clip released by an online media,...
NEWS21 mins ago

UNICEF Wants Kaduna Govt To Ensure Release Of Intervention Funds

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the Kaduna State Government to ensure timely release of funds for interventions...
NEWS29 mins ago

Libya Migrant Camp Air Strike Is War Crime – UN

An air strike which killed more than 44 migrants at a detention centre on the outskirts of the Libyan capital...
NEWS39 mins ago

JUST-IN: el-Rufai Appoints His Spokesperson, Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent the names of 11 nominees including his spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, for appointment as commissioners to the...
NEWS5 hours ago

Political Parties Reject LG Election Timetable, Guidelines In Niger

             The Niger State Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has rejected the timetable and guidelines...
NEWS5 hours ago

Ikpeazu Takes Power Challenges To Egypt’s AFRI-EXIM Bank

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has taken the need for the completion of the on-going Geometric Power Project in Aba...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: