JISIEC Presents Certificates Elected LG Chairmen

Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JISIEC) has presented certificates of return to 27 local government chairmen who won in Saturday’s local government election conducted in the state.

The chairman of the commission, Ahmed Sani Gumel revealed that the commission presented the certificate to the candidates after certifying all the requirements and scoring the highest votes during the local government council election conducted on 29th June 2019.

He explained that the commission had organised the election and provided enabling environment for any interested registered political party to participate.

He noted that 16 political parties participated in the election and they all expressed satisfaction on how the election was conducted.

The chairman added that, local and national observers were also accredited and allowed to monitor the election to assess its credibility as provided by the law.

All the 27 local government chairmen who received the certificate of return won the election under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Comments

