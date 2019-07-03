Kaduna: FRSC, KADIRS Commence Awareness Campaign Against Unregistered Tricycles, Motorcycles

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) have begun massive awareness campaign against August 1 deadline for clamped down on unregistered tricycles and motorcycles, and licensing of riders.

The Commander, Kaduna Sector Command, FRSC, Corps Commander Hafiz Mohammed, made this known at a meeting with relevant stakeholders in Kaduna, as part of the sensitisation campaign to ensure compliance.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi had in June ordered the clamped down of unregistered commercial tricycles and motorcycles from August 1.

The decision follows the increasing criminal activities in the country and the difficulty in identifying such category of vehicles when used to commit traffic and criminal offences.

Mohammed told the stakeholders at the meeting that there was no going back on the August 1 deadline, saying that the awareness campaigns were being organised by FRSC and KDIRS to sensitise the public.

“We are using the media, traditional and religious leaders to reach out to the public. We are also going to churches, mosques, motor parks and other social gathering to sensitise the people to do the needful.

“This meeting with all relevant stakeholders in the state is organised for us to be on the same page and ensure that all affected persons abide by the directives before the set deadline,” he said.

He explained that the step would generate data base for security agencies, helped in tracking down traffic offenders and suspected criminals, assist in recovery of stolen vehicles and improved revenue generation for states.

He urged all riders of tricycles and motorcycles to register and obtain plate numbers for their vehicles and pay N3,350 for three-year license and N5400 for five-year license.

“We have already worked out our enforcement strategies, so there is no hiding place for anyone violating the law.

“KDIRS will make plate numbers available and will continue to sensitise the public on the need to register.

“The enforcement will be in collaboration with the police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps and Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency.

“We are appealing to the officials of the Kaduna state branch of the Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) and other unions to assist in creating the needed awareness,” Mohammed added.

Also speaking, the Acting Executive Chairman, KDIRS, Malam Ahmad Salihu, assured the people of the state that plate numbers have been produced and more were being produced to avoid shortages.

“In fact, some people have begun thronging our registration centres across the state to beat the August deadline, following the awareness being created.

“Officials of KDIRS are fully on ground to meet the service of the people,” Salihu said.

Malam Idris Mohammed, ACOMORAN Secretary assure FRSC and KDIRS of the association’s cooperation for full compliance and urged KDIRS to ensure availability of genuine plate numbers.

Similarly, the state’s Secretary, Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, Malam Bature Suleiman advised KDIRS to ensure commercial tricycle and motorcycle riders belong to an association before registration them.

According to him, the step will also help to weed out criminals disguising as commercial riders.