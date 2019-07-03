Kogi Gov’ship Poll And The Yahaya Bello Factor

There is no doubt that Kogi State under the past administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) witnessed a lot of setback which was manifested in underdevelopment, and mismanagement of the state’s resources.

From the investigations by the present administration of Governor Yahaya Bello, a number sharp practices were discovered in the state perpetrated by the past administrations in the state. The following are some of the actions taken by the Bello administration that exposed the rot created by the past PDP administrations in the state.

The screening of civil servants helped the tate government to discover so many rots in the state civil service. In the course of the exercise, it was discovered that under the past PDP administrations, an individual was collecting over 30 persons salary in the state civil service. Even the political appointees whose appointments were temporary put fictitious names in the state civil service payroll thereby collecting ghost salaries after leaving their various offices.

The governors of past administrations awarded contracts to their cronies at the expense of the ordinary people of the State. The evidence is already there for anyone who has good intention for the state to see.

A situation where the leaders who left huge debts and unpaid salary running up to a year before leaving office and who took so much loan from the banks when the oil price was about $180 per barrel and the state getting so much federal allocation with nothing to show for it, still want to bring their sons, brothers and relatives to contest for the position of the governor of the state, is very unfortunate.

The people who ordinarily should be ashamed of making any public comments about the state’s affairs as they have failed the good people of the state and generation unborn, are still dreaming of imposing their will on the state.

Governor Yahaya Bello had summoned courage on assumption of office to reduce the cost of governance in the state and he has been able to achieve what past governors could not achieve through prudent allocation of scarce resources.

When on assumption of office Governor Yahaya Bello discovered that electricity supply to Government House was connected to other government officials’ residents and their personal houses at the expense of the state government that was paying their personal bills, the governor ordered that every electricity connected to government officials or personal residents around the Government House should be disconnected starting from his own residence.

He is therefore a leader who leads by example. As at the time of writing this, the state only pays the electricity bill of Governor Yahaya Bello’s office complex while the governor pays the bill of his official residence in Government House. Such prudent management of state’s resources has never happened before in the history of Kogi State.

On assumption of office, the governor thought it wise to have a micro filling station within Government House, and went ahead to build a filling station in the Government House to take care of fuelling of the state government vehicles. Since the creation of Kogi State, government vehicles go to public filling stations to buy fuel, which price was often inflated, by the driver or the transport unit, thereby costing the state government huge amount of monies. The filing station in Government House brought an end to state’s exploitation by unscrupulous public servants. This was possible because of the bold step and political will of Governor Yahaya Bello to work for the overall interest of the people of the State.

He has also restructured the local government administration through the office of the special adviser on local government and chieftaincy affairs. This office has played very significant role in creating awareness and synergy between the state government and the ordinary citizen at the rural areas of the state.

The governor has done very well by appointing a competent hand and highly experienced person who is ready at any point in time to give his best for the state and support him (Governor Yahaya Bello) in actualizing his dream for developing Kogi State for all. There is no doubt that Engr. Abubarkar Ohere has contributed greatly to the success story recorded in Kogi State under Governor Yahaya Bello administration.

The struggle for Governor Yahaya Bello’s re-election is the struggle of all well-meaning citizen of Kogi State as we the youths in Kogi State cannot afford to witness godfatherism in the state anymore. God has used Governor Yahaya Bello to dislodge godfatherism in the State, and they are dislodged forever. It is time for us the youths in the state to take our destiny in our hands by making sure that we return our own lovely and passionate governor who loves people of the state come November 2019. With God on our side, we shall all rejoice in victory, God willing.

– Bala a social researcher and public commentator writes from Abuja