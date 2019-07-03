Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

Kogi Guber: I Will Pursue Aggressive Reforms In Kogi – Sani-lulu

Published

1 min ago

on

A  governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani-Lulu, has promised to pursue aggressive reforms in all sectors if elected as governor.

Sani-lulu, who made the promise during an interview with journalists in Abuja, said his administration would initiate policies and programmes to stimulate economic development through the establishment of functional industries and enthronement of credible governance if elected.

The former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said he would rehabilitate the education, health, agricultural and civil service sectors to ensure improved service delivery.

According to him, “my government will strive to restore lost hope, recreate and reinvent Kogi to meet the dreams and aspirations for which the founding fathers fought for its creation.

“We are going to give hope back to the people of the state and we are going to make sure that Kogi comes back to become that one single family for which it was created,” he added.

Sani-Lulu, who said that youth and women economic empowerment would be given priority by his government, if elected, to strengthen their economic viability, cautioned party delegates and the electorate against selling their conscience.

He pledged to run issue based violence free campaigns and restated his belief in the capacity and capability of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the APC National secretariat to conduct credible, free and transparent elections in Kogi

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

POLITICS1 min ago

Kogi Guber: I Will Pursue Aggressive Reforms In Kogi – Sani-lulu

A  governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani-Lulu, has promised...
NEWS3 mins ago

Ohaneze Commends FG Over Ruga Settlement Suspension

The apex Igbo cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has commended the Federal Government for suspending the idea of the...
NEWS5 mins ago

Lagos Inaugurates 2019 Hajj Ad-hoc Committee

The Lagos State government on Wednesday inaugurated the Ad -hoc Committee for the 2019 Hajj Pilgrimage with a charge to...
NEWS7 mins ago

Obaseki Reshuffles Cabinet, Drops 8 Commissioners

…nominates 7 replacements, appoints 5 special advisers Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has reshuffled his cabinet, dropping eight Commissioners,...
NEWS8 mins ago

Court Refuses To Stop Trial Of NBA Chairman

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday dismissed an application moved by the Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel...
NEWS20 mins ago

EFCC Arrests 3 Suspected Internet Fraudsters, Arraigns 5 Others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office on Wednesday arrested three suspected internet fraudsters at Ire-Akari area...
NEWS25 mins ago

Patience Jonathan Appeal Forfeiture Order, Seeks Stay Of Execution Of Judgment

A former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan has urged the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal to upturn the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: