Kogi Youth Chides Faleke Over Summit

Youth group codenamed Kogi West Youth has frowned at the outcome of James Faleke political summit held in Abuja. The group said major key stakeholders across the various political parties were sidelined and conspicuously missing at the Abuja meeting.

At a press conference held yesterday in Kabba community of the State, they questioned the legality of such a summit in speaking for the entire region that comprises seven Local Government Areas.

Its General Secretary, Salihu Yakubu condemned the alleged political meddlesome of Honourable Faleke into the affair of Kogi West Senatorial district.

“We call for collective, concerted and decisive efforts from various groups, civil society organizations and indeed all stakeholders to put an end to the growing desperation of a man representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Lagos State in National Assembly in collaborations with some unpopular leaders abound in Kogi West all in an effort to sell out the people as usual,” it said in a communique that was read by Yakubu.

The group maintained that the quality of politicians and political party is the major determining factors in leadership and human development in politics, adding that the gathering of Hon James Faleke’s supporter in Abuja a week ago negates this objective.

“We are calling on the major stakeholders to rise up to its mandate of providing sound leadership and voice for its people in this challenging period and the incoming governorship election.

“Conference is of the firm belief that the indecent rush of Hon James Faleke and his supporters to hold a self serving summit without consulting the key and critical stakeholders must be restrain, condemned and sanctioned.”

On that basis, the youths called for a stakeholders summit in the interest of all, demanding that all political parties must pick it’s governorship candidates from Kogi West and it should look at any competent aspirants within the senatorial district and pick to run for the incoming primary. That the area would not play a second fiddle in the incoming governorship election.

“It is the responsibility of the key stakeholders to educate its people and demands that every patriotic sons and daughters of Kogi West senatorial district must vote for our own and end the narrative that we are minority in the state, which itself is untrue.”

They urged all stakeholders to consider seriously and act with dispatch on the issues raised to avoid any form of confrontation with the youths and other critical groups and Association. “We therefore demand that all outstanding concerns of the Youths raised in this communiqué are addressed on or before 25th July 2019.”