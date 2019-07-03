NEWS
Leave Now, Abia Warns Over-aged Civil Servants
The office of the Head of Service (HoS) of Abia state has warned civil servants in the state who are due for statutory retirement to leave immediately without further delay.
This was contained in a press statement issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the office, Mrs. Adaeze Ralph-Igbokwe, in Umuahia, the capital.
The statement obtained by LEADERSHIP, Tuesday said partly,” Abia state government has directed all public servants due for retirement to immediately submit their papers”.
The statement explained that the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Establishment and Pensions office of the HoS, Mr. Okechukwu Ihedioha requested those concerned to adhere strictly to the Service Rules.
It further directed those affected by the directive to make their submissions to the office of the HoS, maintaing that no public servant is above the rules and regulations of the service.
According to the statement, “In a circular no. HSA/EST/RR/196/26, Ihedioha warned on the dangers of over-staying in office beyond the statutory 35 years of service or 60 years of age.
It said directors/head of administration of ministries, departments and agencies have been directed to forward the annual retirement rosters to the office of the HoS, warning that defaulters will be sanctioned.
“In addition, directors/head of accounts departments have been charged to work in synergy with heads of administration with a view to ensuring that no public officer is pay-rolled for salaries after due date for retirement,” it concluded.
