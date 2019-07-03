Most Gas Stations In FCT Operate Illegally – C’ttee

A ministerial committee set up recently to examine the proliferation of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) stations, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has observed that most of the stations in the territory operate illegally.

The committee discovered that out of the total of 179 gas stations, operating in the FCT, only 59 stations have approval licenses from relevant authorities, while 117 stations do not have approvals.

Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Abass Idriss, who disclosed this when he submitted the committee’s report to the FCT permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, in Abuja yesterday, noted that most of the stations do not also possess the requisite certifications from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) or the FCT Fire Service amongst other infractions.

Idriss, who is also the director general of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), added that most gas stations operating within petrol stations leverage on the license of those filling stations to conduct their businesses.

He advocated for synergy and close working relationship between the FCTA and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to grant permits to operators, to ensure safety and in compliance with the FCT master plan.

The committee also recommended that all LPG stations operating on road corridors within residential areas and densely populated areas of the FCT should be removed by the development control department.

It also recommended that FEMA and the FCT Fire Service should as well as, conducts an equipment check of all formal gas stations to determine their adequacy and safety levels.

Responding, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa commended the committee for a job well done, adding that the report would be studied with a view to putting to work its recommendations.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the committee was set up by the immediate past minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, following a gas explosion which claimed several lives in Lafia, Nasarawa State last year.