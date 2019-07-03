Connect with us
CRIME

NAF Jet Neutralises 20 Bandits Near Munhaye, Zamfara

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralised no fewer than 20 bandits at a location near Munhaye in Zamfara.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Tuesday.

Daramola explained that the operation was executed sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that scores of bandits had assembled at the location for a meeting,” supposedly with the intention of attacking innocent civilians in the surrounding communities.”

” The Air Component therefore scrambled a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet to attack the location, which is about 15 kilometres from the border with Katsina State.

” Upon arrival overhead the area, the Alpha Jet observed over 30 armed bandits attempting to flee the location whilst firing at the approaching attack aircraft.

” The Alpha Jet engaged the bandits with effective fire, neutralising 20 of them,” he said.

The spokesman said the NAF, working in consonance with other security agencies, would sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the Northwest of the country.(NAN)

