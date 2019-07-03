NEWS
Nasarawa Govt Releases Policy Document For Media
The governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has developed a policy document for media practitioners, both print and electronic, in the state.
Governor Sule announced the development during a meeting with journalists at the Government House yesterday in Lafia.
The governor stated that the document, which is centred in the freedom of information bill, is aimed at streamlining channels of communication between him and the media.
He urged journalists to be committed towards upholding accuracy, objectivity and professional ethics in their line of duty.
The governor assured media practitioners in the state of their safety while discharging their legitimate duties, as he urged them to help his administration to publicise its activities.
The document contains eleven-point rules of engagement for media practitioners in Nasarawa State.
Earlier, the director general, Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, Yakubu Lamai, said the meeting was at the instance of the governor to interface with journalists in the state.
In a remark, Nasarawa State chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Dogo Shamah described the initiative as a major boost towards strengthening the relationship between the state government and the media in the state.
Comrade Shamah said journalists in the state would continue to adhere to ethical practice and decency in discharging their duties.
