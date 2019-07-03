NASS Leadership: ‘Emergence Of Lawan, Gbajabiamila, Good Omen For Legislative Arm’

An aspirant to the position of Senate President of the National Association of University Students (NAUS), Comrade Samaila Sammani has said that the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as leaders of the 9th National Assembly “is a step in the right direction and good omen for the legislative arm of government given the pedigree of the two lawmakers.”

Sammani in a statement said the leadership of Lawan and Gbajabiamila would introduce far reaching reforms that will strengthen the legislative arm of government.

According to the student of Salem University, looking at the past record of the duo of Lawan and Gbajabiamila, “both are needed at this critical time of Nigeria’s life to unify the country.”

Describing the two as “ambassadors of positive change,” Sammani said they are the kind of leaders Nigeria should look out for in every sector, saying that the type of leadership they brought to bear on the National Assembly as Senate leader and House Leader was exemplary.

He expressed the confidence that the National Assembly and Federal Government would work in harmonious relationship as the two leaders have already queued into the next level programme of the federal government.

While calling on the lawmakers of the 9th Assembly to cooperate with the new leadership, he called on his fellow students to vote him as Senate President of the National Association of University Students (NAUS) in the July 25th-July 28th 2019 convention.

Sammani promised to bring integrity to bear on leadership of the students if elected as senate president.