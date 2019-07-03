NAWOJ Calls For Suspension of Slapping Senator

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has called for the immediate suspension of the senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Elisha Abbo, for physically assaulting a nursing mother at an adult toy shop in Abuja.

The call was contained in a statement signed by the Chairperson, NAWOJ FCT, Com. Stella Okoh-Esene, and Assistant Secretary, Com. Nkeiru Nnoli, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

The statement condemned, in totality, the act and urged the leadership of the 9th Senate to speed up investigation into the disgraceful conduct of the lawmaker and enforce appropriate sanctions.

The association notes that the senator’s action violates the provision of the Code of Conduct Act provided for in the 5th Schedule, Part 1 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended). Which effect, is to establish and maintain a high standard of morality in the conduct of Government business and to ensure that the actions and behavior of public officers conform to the highest standard of public morality and accountability.

The statement decries the increasing rate of women abuse and molestation in the country, and called on government at all levels to be proactive with measures in curbing the menace.

Furthermore, the association condemned the conduct of the Mobile Policeman, who witnessed the act and failed to protect the victim from her assailant, even as they commended the efforts of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu, to holistically investigate the incident.

NAWOJ maintains that the IGP has to go beyond ordering a holistic investigation into the incident but has to ensure that justice is done and seen to have been done so as to restore the trust and confidence of the people in the Nigeria Police Force to protect them under all circumstances.

Meanwhile, the statement expressed worry that the leaders of APC and 9th House of Representatives had not deemed it fit to compensate the only woman who indicated interest in the speakership position, but had to bow to party supremacy after expending time and money in the campaign for the position.

The association notes that Hon. Nkeiru Onyejiocha, as a-four time member of the House is eminently qualified and deserves to be a principle as she not only represents her home constituency but Nigerian women as a whole.