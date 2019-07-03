NBMA, FMARD Sign MoU On Biosafety Regulation

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) on effective biosafety regulation in Nigeria.

Speaking at the short ceremony at the ministry yesterday in Abuja, the director-general of NBMA, Dr. Rufus Ebegba, said the interagency collaboration between the biosafety agency and the ministry through the Department of Veterinary and Pest Control Services (VPCS) is to ensure more effective collaboration for the nation’s food security.

The NBMA boss said the collaboration was to bring about safe biosafety regulation, even as he assured the ministry of the agency’s competence on regulation of biotechnology and its products within the country, saying it has the necessary manpower and apparatus to regulate the biotech sector in Nigeria.

He further urged the agency to trust any product vetted and approved by the agency as safe, saying it would not allow unsafe biotech products into the nation. Earlier, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Mohammed Umar, commended the agency for collaborating with relevant organisations in carrying out its mandate, pointing out the partnership would bring about the required synergy to standardize the use of GMOs of animal origin in Nigeria.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is the competent authority for the certification of animals for import and export purposes. Considering the rate of trade in agricultural commodities, the ministry has the mandate to protect the national herd so as to prevent the introduction of diseases of animal origin.

“I am aware that the National Biosafety Management Agency was established with the mandate to ensure safe and responsible application of modern biotechnology, and in carrying out its responsibility the agency is interested in collaborating with relevant stakeholders and one of which is FMARD,” he added.

He maintained the collaboration between the two agencies of government was apt and necessary to bring about effective regulation of modern animal biotechnology.

In his remarks, the VPCS director, Dr Olaniran Alabi said collaboration was important to manage and ensure that the use and application of GM animal and animal products are properly regulated in Nigeria.