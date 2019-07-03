NEMA Distributes Relief Materials To 2018 Flood Victims In Adamawa 

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has commenced the distribution of Grading machines, Water Pumps and Sewing machines to 340 victims of 2018 flood disaster in Adamawa state.

Mallam Abbani Garki, Head of Operarion in the state said, 340 people are to benefit from Fofure, Song and Yola-South councils of the state.

Garki who spoke at Yolde-Pate venue of the distribution said, the support was targeted at women who most vulnerable, to engage them in small scale business to restore means of livelihood.

The Agency he noted p, had distibuted high yielding crop seedlings, to 21,000 people, victims of flood and communal clash in the state

“High yield crop seedling comprises of rice, maize, tomatoes, cassava and cotton seedlings and fertilizer was distributed in the state.

“The support was initiated to empower and build food security, in communities, whose means of livelihood was destroyed”he asserted.

He cautioned people living around river banks and flood-prone areas, to relocate to hinterlands, ahead of the anticipated flood in the state.

Alhaji Mohammad Jingi, Village Head Yolde Pate, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries lauded the intervention on the community.

Jingi disclosed that a committee has been constituted, to ensure the items were not resold in the market.

Ibrahim Yakubu, ADSEMA representative at the event, caution the beneficieries against misuses of the items.