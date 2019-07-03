Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NEMA Distributes Relief Materials To 2018 Flood Victims In Adamawa 

Published

1 hour ago

on

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has commenced the distribution of Grading machines, Water Pumps and Sewing machines to 340 victims of 2018 flood disaster in Adamawa state.

Mallam Abbani Garki, Head of Operarion in the state said, 340 people are to benefit from Fofure, Song and Yola-South councils of the state.

Garki who spoke at Yolde-Pate venue of the distribution said, the support was targeted at women who most vulnerable, to engage them in small scale business to restore means of livelihood.

The Agency he noted p, had distibuted high yielding crop seedlings, to 21,000 people, victims of flood and communal clash in the state

“High yield crop seedling comprises of rice, maize, tomatoes, cassava and cotton seedlings and fertilizer was distributed in the state.

“The support was initiated to empower and build food security, in communities, whose means of livelihood was destroyed”he asserted.

He cautioned people living around river banks and flood-prone areas, to relocate to hinterlands, ahead of the anticipated flood in the state.

Alhaji Mohammad Jingi, Village Head Yolde Pate, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries lauded the intervention on the community.

Jingi disclosed that a committee has been constituted, to ensure the items were not resold in the market.

Ibrahim Yakubu, ADSEMA representative at the event, caution the beneficieries against misuses of the items.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Victims Of Benue Tanker Explosion Receive Mass Burial

Benue State Government says all is set for mass burial on Wednesday, of victims of a tanker explosion at Ahumbe...
WORLD6 mins ago

Russian Submarine Fire Kills 14

Fourteen Russian sailors were killed when a fire broke out while their deep-water research submarine was carrying out a survey...
Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo
NEWS16 mins ago

State Of The Nation: Bode George Expresses Concern, Calls For Concerted Efforts To Remedy Situation

Former Deputy National Chairman, South, of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Atona of Oodua, Chief Olabode George, has...
AFRICA28 mins ago

Dollar Shortage: Zimbabwe Runs Out Of Passports, Number Plates

Zimbabwe has run out of passports and vehicle registration number plates, forcing citizens to wait for long periods to get...
NEWS32 mins ago

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein: The Dubai Royal ‘Hiding In London’

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, a wife of the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum, has left her husband –...
NEWS44 mins ago

Boat Mishap: 12 Bodies Recovered So Far, Says LASWA

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) says 11 of the recovered bodies of the victims of Saturday’s boat accident have...
NEWS51 mins ago

Abiodun Declares War On Illegal Miners In Ogun

Ogun state governor, Dakota Abiodun has declared war on activities of illegal miners operating within the axis of the state’s...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: