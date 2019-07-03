Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NGO Trains, Donates Cash To 50 Widows In Ibadan

Published

1 min ago

on

Channel for Widow Relief Initiative (CFWRI), an NGO, has trained 50 widows in Oyo State in confectionery making as well as donated N5,000 each to them to set up businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised to mark the 2019 International Widow’s Day in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The President of CFWRI, Alhaja Fadhilat Balogun, said that over 115 million widows worldwide live in abject poverty and struggling to survive.

Balogun said that it was on the basis of this that CFWRI was celebrating with widows around the world and initiated the intervention to provide empowerment and relief packages to some widows in Ibadan.

According to her, the training and empowerment will go along way in reducing the suffering and challenges facing the widows and their families.

” CFWRI in her little capacity and with assistance from different donors trained 50 widows on dough-making.

” It also provided educational support to 10 primary school orphans, non-interest loan to 10 widows, business financial empowerment to 15 widows and gift to 15 widows,” she said.

Balogun called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the knowledge acquired and token to establish small business that would make them self reliant.

In her remarks, Mrs Aminat Atere, a Director in the Oyo State Ministry of Education, advised the widows to depend on God and not to take anybody who failed to assist them in their families as enemies.

Atere urged them not to see the death of their husbands as the end of life but focus on how to be role models in the society.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Mariam Adelodun, thanked CFWRI for the gesture and prayed for the progress of the organisation as well as their sponsors.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

NGO Trains, Donates Cash To 50 Widows In Ibadan

Channel for Widow Relief Initiative (CFWRI), an NGO, has trained 50 widows in Oyo State in confectionery making as well...
POLITICS4 mins ago

Lawan Inaugurates Committees On Media, Legislative Agenda

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday inaugurated two ad hoc committees on Media/ Publicity and Legislative...
NEWS7 mins ago

Gov. Sanwo-Olu Laments Menace Of Plastic Pollution

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday urged industrial organisations to develop alternatives to plastic bottles and other non-degradable...
WORLD10 mins ago

Putin Signs Law On INF Treaty Suspension

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday signed a bill into law suspending the country’s participation in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces...
NEWS25 mins ago

Army Day: 500 Lagos Island Residents Get Free Medical Care

No fewer than 500 Lagos Island residents on Wednesday benefited from the free medical care organised by the Nigerian Army...
EDUCATION30 mins ago

Ihedioha To Refurblish, Reconstruct Dilapidated Schools In Imo

Imo Gov. Emeka Ihedioha says his government is set to refurbish and reconstruct all dilapidated schools in the state as...
NEWS36 mins ago

FG Expresses Readiness To Sign AfCFTA Agreement

The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to sign the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement in the forth...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: