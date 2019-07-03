NGO Trains, Donates Cash To 50 Widows In Ibadan

Channel for Widow Relief Initiative (CFWRI), an NGO, has trained 50 widows in Oyo State in confectionery making as well as donated N5,000 each to them to set up businesses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised to mark the 2019 International Widow’s Day in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The President of CFWRI, Alhaja Fadhilat Balogun, said that over 115 million widows worldwide live in abject poverty and struggling to survive.

Balogun said that it was on the basis of this that CFWRI was celebrating with widows around the world and initiated the intervention to provide empowerment and relief packages to some widows in Ibadan.

According to her, the training and empowerment will go along way in reducing the suffering and challenges facing the widows and their families.

” CFWRI in her little capacity and with assistance from different donors trained 50 widows on dough-making.

” It also provided educational support to 10 primary school orphans, non-interest loan to 10 widows, business financial empowerment to 15 widows and gift to 15 widows,” she said.

Balogun called on the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the knowledge acquired and token to establish small business that would make them self reliant.

In her remarks, Mrs Aminat Atere, a Director in the Oyo State Ministry of Education, advised the widows to depend on God and not to take anybody who failed to assist them in their families as enemies.

Atere urged them not to see the death of their husbands as the end of life but focus on how to be role models in the society.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Mariam Adelodun, thanked CFWRI for the gesture and prayed for the progress of the organisation as well as their sponsors.