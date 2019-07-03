NHS Sensitizes Benue Citizens On Impending Flood

Nigeria Hydrological services (NHS) has disclosed that 74 local governments of the federation are highly probable to be affected in the 2019 flooding, while 279 are probable according to prediction.

The director general of NHS, Clement Nzeh who made this known during a sensitization workshop organized by the agency in Benue state, following the earlier prediction which Benue was also inclusive, explained that the flood incidence of 2019 as usual is divided into three categories.

According to him, even though they are keeping a close watch on the first and second categories, the third category is likely to be affected or not”.

“Our mandate is to see and inform the government and stakeholders, that is why we have gone to Ekiti, Rivers and now we are in Benue state, so we have organized this workshop in Makurdi basically to sensitize citizens on the earlier warnings and ways to mitigate the flood”

According to him, this workshop with the theme, “The Role of Efficient Hydrological Services in National Development” would help participants to take the message on flood back to the nooks and crannies of the state and begin the implementation”.

“The essence of the workshop was to still drive home what the agency had earlier said about flooding through the then minister of information sometimes in April this year that flood is coming”

“The former minister of water Resources on April 30th did a public unveiling and presentation of the global outlook of 2019 flooding, where 74 local governments of the federation were highly probable to be affected by flooding while 279 were probable”

While lamenting that most flooding were man made through dumping of refuse and building on water channels, the DG said, even rains, if not properly managed can become a disaster.

In a welcome address, the state permanent secretary ministry of water Resources, Tyosange Akaagerger, said the sensitization workshop would go a long way in addressing flood issues in the state.

According to him, it will also proffer long-term solutions in mitigating the loses, pains and other challenges faced by victims of flooding.

The PS also reiterated the earlier call by the state government on all those residing on flood prone areas and those building on designated water ways to vacate the areas.

Also speaking the Managing Director Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority Muhammed Adra commended the Agency for the sensitization workshop and described it as apt.

He however lamented the lack of proper training for staff of the agency involved in data management and appealed for a change to enhance their work.