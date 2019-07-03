NIMN To Commence Mentorship Programme For Members

Umbrella body for marketing professionals in Nigeria, the National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN), has announced plans to introduce mentorship programme into its training scheme to further enhance the marketing skills of members, especially the younger ones.

Disclosing this at the institute’s induction ceremony in Lagos, the institute’s President and Chairman of Council, Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, described the planned mentorship programme as a way of further raising the bar of marketing practice in the country.

He explained that the mentorship programme would avail members, especially the younger ones, the opportunity of being mentored by seasoned professionals in the institute.

“The programme, which will start soon, we believe, will provide the opportunity for members, especially those still new in the practice, the opportunity to learn from the experiences of much older professionals, who had carved a niche for themselves in the practice,” he stated.

While charging the newly-inducted members to be active in the institute’s activities and programmes, the NIMN boss added that the institute, which comprises of a huge community of marketing professionals in the country, provided the new members the opportunity to share knowledge among these vastly experienced marketers.

“The institute is a huge community of marketing professionals in the country. Your membership admits you to this community where you can share knowledge. It also affords you the opportunity to update and upscale your marketing skills, through the institute’s array of highly-subsidized courses.

“But, you can only receive full benefits if you are active. Membership is not for life. It is renewable. Not just enough for you to obtain your certificate today, but you have to participate in the institute’s functions and be financially active, to make you relevant”.

“You have to look for a chapter close to you, to belong to. Doing this provides you the opportunity to interact with professionals within your area, and enhance your skill,” Agenmonmen stated.

Delivering a lecture at the event, the Guest Speaker, Mrs. Gloria Nwabuike, counseled the inductees on the need to be hardworking and strategic so as to be relevant in any organization they find themselves.

“How far you can go, depends on how much you are willing to put in. Your job is to develop marketing strategies that deliver positive business results. Whatever strategy you are putting in place must be the one that helps the organisation achieve result”.

You have to put in a lot of hard work and be ready to spare no efforts at achieving this,” said the Head of Marketing, Nestle Waters.

She also charged the inductees on the need to be analytical in their thinking, adding that their decision to join the institute would give them access to vital marketing tools that would enhance their career growth.