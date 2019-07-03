Connect with us
NSE Suspends Trading In Conoil, FTN Cocoa, 9 Others

Published

1 min ago

on

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has suspended Conoil, FTN Cocoa processors and nine other companies from trading their shares over non submission of financial results.

In a notice signed by the head, Listings Regulation Department at NSE, Godstime Iwenekhai said the companies failed to file relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period.

The companies include seven insurance companies and four others. The other companies are Goldlink Insurance, Guinea Insurance, Lasaco Assurance, Niger Insurance, R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria), Resort Savings & Loans, Royal Exchange, Standard Alliance Insurance and Universal Insurance.

According to NSE, dealing members are hereby notified that pursuant to Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rulebook of the Exchange (Issuers’ Rules), which provides that, if an Issuer fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the Cure Period, the Exchange will send to the Issuer a “Second Filing Deficiency Notification” within two business days after the end of the Cure Period, suspend trading in the Issuer’s securities and notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Market within 24 hours of the suspension.

