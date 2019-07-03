NEWS
Obaseki Reshuffles Cabinet, Drops 8 Commissioners
…nominates 7 replacements, appoints 5 special advisers
Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has reshuffled his cabinet, dropping eight Commissioners, nominating six replacements and appointing five Special Advisers.
In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government said: “The Edo State Government has approved the reshuffle of the State Executive Council (EXCO), with the Commissioners named below relieved of their appointments with effect from the date of this announcement: Joseph Ugheoke, Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas; Magdalene Ohenhen, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and Engr. Osahon Amiolemen, Commissioner for Infrastructure.”
Others are “Dr. David Osifo, Commissioner for Health; Mika Amanokha, Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties; Mariam Abubakar, Commissioner for Budget; Barr. Emmanuel Usoh, Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment; Dr. Christopher Adesotu, Commissioner for Science and Technology.”
The statement added: “The following persons have been nominated for appointment as commissioners: Damian Lawani; Joe Ikpea; Felix Akhabue; Moses Agbakor; Momoh Oise Omorogbe; Dr. Anthony Adoghe, and Marie Edeko.”
The newly appointed Special Advisers, according to Ogie, are: Kabiru Adjoto; Magdalene Ohenhen; Osaigbovo Iyoha; Andrew Momodu and Ojo Asien.
“The state government offers its immense gratitude to the outgoing commissioners for their service and assures of continued cordial relations in the years ahead, while congratulating the newly appointed commissioners and special advisers, urging them to serve the people with integrity,” the statement said.
The statement advised the outgoing commissioners to handover all government property in their possession to the Permanent Secretaries in their ministries and wished them well in their future endeavours.
MOST READ
Obaseki Reshuffles Cabinet, Drops 8 Commissioners
…nominates 7 replacements, appoints 5 special advisers Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has reshuffled his cabinet, dropping eight Commissioners,...
Court Refuses To Stop Trial Of NBA Chairman
The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday dismissed an application moved by the Akwa-Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel...
EFCC Arrests 3 Suspected Internet Fraudsters, Arraigns 5 Others
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office on Wednesday arrested three suspected internet fraudsters at Ire-Akari area...
Patience Jonathan Appeal Forfeiture Order, Seeks Stay Of Execution Of Judgment
A former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan has urged the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal to upturn the...
2 Bag Three Months Jail Term Each For Stealing
A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Iyaganku, Ibadan Oyo State on Wednesday sentenced two men to 91 days imprisonment each...
NAWOJ Calls For Suspension of Slapping Senator
The Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has called for the immediate suspension of the senator representing Adamawa...
Sanwo-Olu Plans To Revitalise More PHCs In Lagos State
In a bid to put more confidence in the healthcare system and increase accessibility, the present administration of Governor Babajide...
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
The List
- NEWS8 hours ago
JUST-IN: el-Rufai Appoints His Spokesperson, Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners
- NEWS16 hours ago
Osun: We Are Confident Of Victory At S’Court–PDP
- NEWS14 hours ago
FG Inaugurates FERMA Governing Board
- ISSUES16 hours ago
Disquiet Over APC’s Endorsement Of Doguwa As House Leader
- NEWS6 hours ago
‘They Were Eating Me Alive’ Mechanic Loses Arm To 2 Pig-Hunting Dogs
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Magajin Garin Daura Regains Freedom After 60 Days In Kidnappers’ Den
- NEWS24 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As Five Retire