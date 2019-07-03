Connect with us
Obaseki Reshuffles Cabinet, Drops 8 Commissioners

Published

1 min ago

on

…nominates 7 replacements, appoints 5 special advisers

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has reshuffled his cabinet, dropping eight Commissioners, nominating six replacements and appointing five Special Advisers.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., the state government said: “The Edo State Government has approved the reshuffle of the State Executive Council (EXCO), with the Commissioners named below relieved of their appointments with effect from the date of this announcement:   Joseph Ugheoke, Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas; Magdalene Ohenhen, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and   Engr. Osahon Amiolemen, Commissioner for Infrastructure.”

Others are “Dr. David Osifo, Commissioner for Health; Mika Amanokha, Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties; Mariam Abubakar, Commissioner for Budget; Barr. Emmanuel Usoh, Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment; Dr. Christopher Adesotu, Commissioner for Science and Technology.”

The statement added: “The following persons have been nominated for appointment as commissioners: Damian Lawani; Joe Ikpea; Felix Akhabue; Moses Agbakor; Momoh Oise Omorogbe; Dr. Anthony Adoghe, and Marie Edeko.”

The newly appointed Special Advisers, according to Ogie, are:  Kabiru Adjoto; Magdalene Ohenhen; Osaigbovo Iyoha; Andrew Momodu and   Ojo Asien.

“The state government offers its immense gratitude to the outgoing commissioners for their service and assures of continued cordial relations in the years ahead, while congratulating the newly appointed commissioners and special advisers, urging them to serve the people with integrity,” the statement said.

The statement advised the outgoing commissioners to handover all government property in their possession to the Permanent Secretaries in their ministries and wished them well in their future endeavours.

NEWS1 min ago

