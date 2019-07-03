Connect with us
NEWS

Offering Leadership To Accomplished Citizens Intriguing – Na'Allah

Published

1 min ago

on

The immediate past deputy senate leader, Bala Ibn Na’allah has said that offering leadership to a group of well-accomplished citizens was not only tasking but also intriguing.

Na’Allah, while congratulating the new set of leaders of the Senate and the House of representatives, urged them to bring their experience to bear in maintaining a stable National Assembly.

He said his experience in the last four years has been very rewarding and added that offering leadership to a group of well-accomplished citizens, is not only tasking but also intriguing.

He expressed the hope that the wisdom of both parties that painstakingly finished the process of putting the leadership in place was guided by national interest and the development of the institutions of democracy. He called on the two dominant parties to always put the country first in the performance of their duties.

