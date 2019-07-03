NEWS
Ohaneze Commends FG Over Ruga Settlement Suspension
The apex Igbo cultural organisation, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has commended the Federal Government for suspending the idea of the establishment of RUGA settlements in the country.
In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President General, Chief Emeka Attamah, the organisation stated that it is heart-warming to observe that for the first time the current leadership at the Federal level has deferred to people’s opinion on public issues
They added that the issues surrounding the suspended RUGA scheme indicate the importance of consulting the people before taking certain decisions that will affect them.
The statement added, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo is as worried about the restoration of peace between farmers and herders in the country as the Federal Government and believes that the ultimate solution to it is to embrace ranching.
“The Federal Government should take immediate measures to disarm the Ak-47 trotting herders throughout the country.”
The organisation added that government should carry out an audit of foreigners in the country and ascertain those with genuine entry papers, deport those illegally in the country as well as ensure that the nation’s borders are properly controlled and manned to avert further massive infiltration.
“As a process towards healing the present wounds and uniting the country, adequate compensation should be paid to relations of victims of the unwarranted killings in the country in recent times,” it noted.
