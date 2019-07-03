BUSINESS
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. Crude Stockpile Drop
Oil prices rebounded slightly on Wednesday after a steep fall in the previous session as OPEC and its allies’ decision to extend output cuts was not enough to counter investors’ concerns about the slowing global economy.
Prices were supported by widely-watched data showing a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude oil inventories, with government data due later in the day.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 for September delivery were up 49 cents at $62.89 a barrel by early trading.
U.S. crude futures for August CLc1 were up 39 cents at $56.64 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell more than 4 per cent on Tuesday as worries about a slowing global economy hightened.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers such as Russia, agreed on Tuesday to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020 as members overcame differences to try to prop up prices.
“We had a pretty sharp correction yesterday; so after that, a little rebound is expected. Globally, the market is concerned about oil demand growth potential,” Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix consultancy said.
“Extending the cut by six or nine months, it doesn’t really matter if the level stays the same.
“If you (OPEC) really wanted to target stock levels, you would need deeper cuts but Saudi Arabia has already gone beyond its cut target.”
Ahead of government data due later on Wednesday, industry group, the American Petroleum Institute (API), said that U.S. crude inventories fell by five million barrels last week, more than the expected decrease of three million barrels.
The OPEC agreement to extend oil output cuts for nine months should draw down oil inventories in the second half of this year, boosting oil prices, analysts from Citi Research said in a note.
“Keeping cuts through the end of 1Q aims to avoid putting oil into the market during a seasonal low for demand and refinery runs,” they said.
MOST READ
Oil Prices Rise After U.S. Crude Stockpile Drop
Oil prices rebounded slightly on Wednesday after a steep fall in the previous session as OPEC and its allies’ decision...
Gov Udom Lauds Security Agencies For Keeping A’Ibom Safe
Governor Udom Emmanuel has applauded security agencies for their collaborative effort in sustaining the peace and making Akwa Ibom State...
Dozens Awarded Death Penalty, Life Imprisonment For 1994 Train Attacks In Bangladesh
A court in Banglades, on Wednesday sentenced nine people to death for the train attack in 1994 targeted at assassinating...
Iranian President Says Iran To Increase Purity Of Enriched Uranium
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that Iran will increase the percentage of its enriched uranium to higher purity....
Abbo’s Case, Bitter Integrity Test For 9th Senate – Kera
Media Consultant and Public Affairs Analyst, Dahiru Hassan Kera has described the outrageous video clip released by an online media,...
UNICEF Wants Kaduna Govt To Ensure Release Of Intervention Funds
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the Kaduna State Government to ensure timely release of funds for interventions...
Libya Migrant Camp Air Strike Is War Crime – UN
An air strike which killed more than 44 migrants at a detention centre on the outskirts of the Libyan capital...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- COLUMNS9 hours ago
The List
- NEWS17 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As 5 Retire
- NEWS19 hours ago
Osun Guber: We Are Confident Of Victory At Apex Court – PDP
- NEWS19 hours ago
Census: NPopC Commences Area Demarcation In 28 Local Government
- NEWS21 hours ago
Adamawa Govt. To Build Houses For Judges
- NEWS44 mins ago
JUST-IN: el-Rufai Appoints His Spokesperson, Aruwan, 10 Others As Commissioners