BUSINESS
OPEC Re-elects Barkindo As Sec-Gen
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC ) on Monday night announced the re-election of Nigeria’s Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary General for a three-year tenure.
Barkindo, who is an accomplished oil technocrat with a wealth of experience in the oil and gas sector, was first elected as Secretary General of the bloc in 2016.
Addressing newsmen at the end of the 176th meeting Of OPEC member nations, Mr Salvador Fernandez, President of the conference, also announced a nine- month extension of the global oil production cut under the “ Declaration of Cooperation “ among member states.
The “Declaration of Cooperation”, an outcome of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Producing Countries’ Ministerial Meeting held on Dec. 10, 2016, was effective for an initial period of six months.
The declaration constitutes an unprecedented milestone in the history of the OPEC because, for the first time ever, the member countries of the organization coordinated with 11 non-members in a concerted effort to accelerate the stabilization of the global oil market through voluntary production adjustments, which amounted to approximately 1.8 million barrels per day.
The Second Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Producing Countries’ Ministerial Meeting, which was held on May 25, 2017 decided to extend the voluntary production adjustments for another nine months beginning July 1, 2017.
According to the bloc, the sustainable oil market stability sought by the declaration is in the interests of producers, consumers, investors, and the global economy at large.
Similarly at the third joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Producing Countries’ Ministerial Meeting on Nov. 30, 2017, it was agreed to amend the Declaration of Cooperation so that it will take effect for the entirety of 2018.
The core principles of transparency, equity and fairness which have underpinned the Declaration of Cooperation infused all aspects of OPEC’s interactions with its non-OPEC oil producing partners, including cooperation at a research and technical level.
MOST READ
CAN Backs Leah Sharibu’s Mother On Claims Against FG In US
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, has condemned statements by the Nigerian embassy...
NBMA, FMARD Sign MoU On Biosafety Regulation
The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and...
Census: NPC Begins Area Demarcation In 28 LGAs
National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) exercise in 28 local government areas across the country ahead...
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
Following upsets over the minority position in the Senate, immediate past President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, will lead...
Special Status For Lagos Feasible Under PMB – Razak
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak has expressed optimism that getting...
Dickson, APC In War Of Words Over LG Poll
Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday traded words over the alleged threat by...
Offering Leadership To Accomplished Citizens Intriguing – Na’Allah
The immediate past deputy senate leader, Bala Ibn Na’allah has said that offering leadership to a group of well-accomplished citizens...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS16 hours ago
JUST-IN: Lawan Names Principal Officers For 9th Senate
- POLITICS15 hours ago
Senate Endorses Yahaya, Abaribe, 6 Others As Principal Officers
- AGRICULTURE18 hours ago
Abandoned Zamfara Fertilizer Company Resumes Production
- NEWS9 hours ago
Kaduna Govt Reshuffles Permanent Secretaries As 5 Retire
- OPINION23 hours ago
How To Break Boko Haram (I)
- NEWS11 hours ago
Osun Guber: We Are Confident Of Victory At Apex Court – PDP
- FOOTBALL16 hours ago
Neymar’s Father Offers Update On Barcelona Talk
- NEWS12 hours ago
Police Nabs 6 Rapist, 3 Cattle Rustlers in Kebbi