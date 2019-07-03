Over 1,500 KEDCO Staff Get Salary Increment

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has increased the salaries of no less than 1, 500 of its staff to boost performance and efficiency in the company.

The increment followed the conclusion of the performance appraisal for the year 2018.

In a statement by KEDCO, head of Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, it stated that the use of performance-driven indices is to compensate hard work and dedication to duty which will translate to encouraging others to always strive to better their previous efforts.

KEDCO MD/CEO, Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna charged all the beneficiaries to re-double their efforts, in seeing that the organisation achieves its set target for the year.

Dr. Gwamna reiterated that the company is a performance-driven organization where there is dignity of labour and compensation for hard work.

He tasked the beneficiaries to see the increment as a window to regenerate more commitment to better place KEDCO as a pride for reference amongst DisCos in Nigeria.

He said: “Employees should be rest assured that as long as we achieve our goals as set on out KRA planning form, the Performance Management System will ensure all the deserving employees are adequately rewarded through our robust reward system.

I wish to appreciate all the staff for their unflinching dedication to duty and I promise to remain a selfless leader by all standards’’.

Meanwhile the company stated that “After the conclusion of the performance appraisal for 2018, the management deemed it fit to increase the salaries of some staff based on their performance. Over 1, 500 staff benefited from the increment which ranges from 2 percent to 6 percent. The increment is effective from Jan 2019. This implies that beneficiaries will get arrears from Jan 2019 to date,”

He added that “The increment is an enhanced compensation package to reward and retain over 1500 employees who have put in their best performance in 2018 which made KEDCO achieve 60% CR and in the same vein, serve as an encouragement to all employees”.

This gesture will ensure that all hands are on deck to achieving 75% collection efficiency target for our organization in 2019 which would lead to more rewards for employees