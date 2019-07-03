Oyetola Pledges Support For Osun Farmers

Osun State governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the transformation of the agricultural sector.

Speaking at the 2019 Osun Farmers Field Day, Oyetola promised to promote mechanised farming in order to achieve food security.

The Governor said his administration would partner with farm tools manufacturing firms to ensure that farmers get access to modern machines for processing their farm produce.

He said: “Our vision is to make agriculture profitable and ensure food security as part of our eight-point agenda designed to wholly transform the agriculture sector in this state.

“Agriculture remains the mainstay of the economy of this state and it serves as the backbone of our economy as the sector has vast potential for critical infrastructural development that are reminiscent of the glorious days of Cocoa economy in the old western region.

“Osun farmers’ day is an opportunity for farmers to come together, discuss their challenges and be introduced to new practices and varieties of agricultural technology.

“The practice of agriculture has always thrived with government providing the necessary enabling environment for practitioners.”

Oyetola expressed satisfaction at the huge gift of fertile land and other natural endowments God has given to the state, which would further strengthen the government’s chances of achieving its set goals of developing the Agricultural sector.

“Our strength include huge fertile land all over the state, good rural roads, urban road networks, relative rainfall pattern and above all the relative peaceful coexistence between the herders and farmers.

“In line with my campaign promises, government has embarked on a number of projects to enhance the economic base of farmers and the state.

“Under the partnership with the international Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), the state government has provided 205.5 hectares of land in Ago-Owu for the purpose of conducting researches and setting up demonstration farms for best farming practices.

“Prior to this partnership, government agencies and relevant parastatals have always provided systemic support to our farmers through various innovative interventions with a view to making Osun the main hub of agriculture in Southwest Nigeria.”

The occasion provided the opportunity for the farmers to exhibit their products and services. Agricultural equipment were also on display

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Charles Akinola, said the state government had been working assiduously to make life abundant and meaningful for the farmers.

Akinola said over 20,000 hectares of land will be provided for farmers to expand the scope of farming in the state.

He said the state had partnered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other donor agencies to ensure availability of funds for farmers and as well enhance easy access to loans.

The Director General, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Dr. Alfred Dixon, commended the administration of Governor Oyetola for prioritizing the agriculture sector.

He assured the state government of the institute’s support and cooperation, saying the agency is determined to partner the state to achieve her set objectives in turning Osun to food basket of the Southwest region.