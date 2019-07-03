Patience Jonathan Appeal Forfeiture Order, Seeks Stay Of Execution Of Judgment

A former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan has urged the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal to upturn the judgment of a Federal High Court, which ordered the forfeiture of the sums of $8.4 million and N9.2 billion belonging to her were forfeited to the Federal Government.

Mrs Jonathan, who insisted in a notice of appeal filed on her behalf by her lawyer, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), that the verdict of the lower court is a miscarriage of justice, is also urging the appellate court to stay execution of the judgement.

The trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun while delivering judgment on an application filed before her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday had held that former first lady failed to show reasonable cause why the funds should not be permanently forfeited

The Judge had also concluded that the funds as claimed by the EFCC was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

But in her notice of appeal, the former first lady contended that the issue of the forfeited funds was already the subject of litigation in two suits marked FHC/ABJ/CS/821/2016 and FHC/ABJ/CS/1207/2017 between the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission vs the Incorporated Trustees of Ariwabai Aruera Reachout Foundation & 10 others.

She said the two suits were still pending at the Federal High Court in Abuja as at the time the present action appealed against was filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), despite claims by the anti-graft agency that it has filed notices to discontinue them.

“The learned trial judge erred in law and thus occasioned a miscarriage of justice in ordering the final forfeiture of the appellant’s monies to the federal government as per the prayers of the 1st respondent (EFCC) motion for final forfeiture on 28th February, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, when she did not first of all reach a decision as to whether the appellant had shown sufficient cause which should have warranted an exercise of the learned trial judge’s discretion to discharge the interim order of forfeiture before proceeding to hear the application for final forfeiture filed by the first respondent”, Jonathan contended.

The former first lady also contended that the trial judge erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice when she shifted the ‘onus propandi’ to her to prove not only the sources of her fund but also her innocence.

However, the motion seeking stay of execution of the judgement was filed by Globus Integrated Services, one of Mrs. Jonathan’s co-respondents in the forfeiture suit.

The motion was brought pursuant to Order 32, Rule 1 and 2 of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure Rule) 2009 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

The applicant is seeking for the stay of execution of the judgement pending the hearing and determination of the appeal lodged against the judgement.

“Considering the serious issues of law touching on the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, as well as the issue of abuse of court process, raised in the notice of appeal filed by the applicant, this application ought to be granted so as not to overreach the Court of Appeal”, the applicant contended.

In ordering the final forfeiture of the funds, Justice Olatoregun held that the evidences given by the respondents’ witnesses failed to dispel EFCC’s suspicion that the funds were proceeds of crime.

Esther Oba, Mrs. Jonathan’s younger sister, also filed a notice of appeal against the judgment, listing eight grounds on which the Court of Appeal must set aside Justice Olatoregun’s final forfeiture order.

The appellant in one of the ground of appeal states that the learned trial Judge erred in law when he granted the EFCC’s motion for final forfeiture against her despite compelling evidence of the legitimate sources of the money in her Skye Bank Plc Account No. 2110003170, and haven showed good caused why the money should not be forfeited.

She stated that haven given evidence of how she kept part of the estacodes (foreign travel allowances) in dollars as well as gifts of money in dollars during her first childbirth and her mother’s burial ceremony in the Skye Bank Plc account, the claim she said was never challenge by the EFCC during cross-examination.

The appellant also stated that the learned trial judge erred in law and occasioned a miscarriage of justice when she made a final order forfeiting her money in Skye Bank Plc Account No. 2110003170 despite the EFCC’s inability to fulfil the legal conditions of supply the requisite materials that making such order. Stating that the EFCC only made on unfounded allegation of suspicion of illicit sources of the money, which the agency’s two witnesses could not state any particular unlawful activity for which she was suspected to be involved or made the money from.