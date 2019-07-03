NEWS
PDP Condemns Assault, Summons Senator Abbo
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned Senator Elisha Abbo, elected under it’s platform, for allegedly assaulting a lady at a sex toy store in Abuja.
The party was reacting to a CCTV footage which allegedly captured Senator Abbo, elected on the platform of the PDP, slapping severally, a lady at the sex store.
The PDP in a statement said as a law-abiding and upstanding party, it detests and completely condemn such act of lawlessness and callousness as exhibited in the video and will therefore never condone it.
The statement signed by the PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “Our party is also shocked that the harmless victim of the unprovoked assault is said to be a nursing mother, who ought to be protected.
“Though this is a personal conduct of an individual which has no bearing with the culture of our party, the PDP however holds that no responsible person will condone such an attitude.
“In the light of this, the NWC has commenced investigation into the matter and summons Senator Elisha Abbo in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP and code of conduct of our members.”
The party further said it has taken note of the immediate action taken by the Senate over the matter.
“The PDP, at all levels of engagement, is reputed for her utmost respect and commitment towards the rights, safety and wellbeing of our citizens, particularly our women and cannot tolerate any callous assault on any Nigerian.
“The PDP therefore assures Nigerians that it will always stand on the side of justice and will never spare a thought in taking action on any of its members found wanting, particularly those elected or appointed into public offices,” the party said.
